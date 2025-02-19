The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Manhattan chapter.

With midterms coming up, the temperature dropping, and it getting dark out before 5 p.m, it is easy to curl up on the couch and scroll on TikTok and Instagram for hours on end. As nice as it is to step away from responsibilities, and life in general, there is a much more productive way to distress; rather than sitting on your phone. These are my 5 biggest tips to keep myself productive, but also helps me distress at the same time.

Journaling:

Journaling is one of my favorite things to do when I am feeling overwhelmed and need to take a load off. In the middle of the day or at night I love to sit down and just write about my day and reflect on how I could make tomorrow better. Author and Content Creator Eli Rallo has started a series called “Notebook November”, where everyday she gives a prompt to write about. I have been following and it is quite relieving. If you aren’t into Notebook November, but do not know where to start, Pinterest has a ton of different prompts and inspiration to help you kickstart this new hobby.

Baking:

I am a big believer in baking, especially when you are stressed. This is an easy and fun way to keep yourself doing something, but also getting to indulge in a sweet treat. Baking is pretty effortless, it does not have to be a crazy Food Network recipe, anything from a box is fine, but homemade is just as good!

Self-Care:

Instead of sitting on your phone the 2 hours before bed, use one of those hours to focus on yourself. Self-Care is so broad, there are a dozen things you can do. When I know I have a stressful week coming up, I like to think of something I can do for myself each night. Whether that is a face or hair mask before I shower, painting my nails, or putting on a 15 minute Lidia Mera pilates workout. I try to plan little things to keep me excited and to reward myself for the work I put into the day.

Walks:

Even though it is getting colder, and many people would rather be in their heated homes than outside, physical activity is still very important. On days when the sun is shining and the temperature is a little higher than usual, grab your roommates and go for a little walk. If you’re bundled up, it is not that bad, I promise. But, walking and getting that sunlight in will help boost your energy and serotonin levels, and help you tackle the rest of your day. It is also fun to walk and gossip with your friends.

Friends:

Hanging out with your friends is one of the best and easiest things to do in times of distress. Whether you are just watching a movie, or playing board or card games, being with your best friends is such an easy way to help with stress. Another way to be productive, but lower stress levels is going to a cafe with your friends. My friends and I love Savor on Riverdale Ave, and will come here to chat, eat and do homework. Surrounding yourself with the people you love is an immediate relief to any stressful times you may be enduring.