This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Manhattan chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

With spring break right around the corner and summer close behind, I am here to help you find the cutest bikini for whatever spring break trips you have. Whether you are lounging in the sunny states or hot tubbing in Aspen, you must have a cute bikini. Let’s start with just a great brand, “Berlook.” They have great sales and a range of options, from full coverage to the tiniest little bikinis. I really love this style of top, the back is so fun, and I feel like it’s still supportive while being unique and cute.

Another brand that is perfect for spring break bikinis is “Triangl.” Their bikinis are known for their bright colors and super flattering fits. The material is a little thicker, which helps everything stay in place while still looking stylish. They are especially popular for tropical vacations because the colors really pop against the ocean and sand. If you love bold shades like hot pink, bright orange, or neon green, this brand is definitely worth checking out.

If you want something that feels a little more classic and effortless, “Frankies Bikinis” is another favorite. This brand is known for soft fabrics and trendy cuts that still feel comfortable. Many of their styles have simple designs but flattering shapes that look good on everyone. They also have a lot of neutral tones and pastel colors that are perfect if you want a chic beach look rather than something super bright.

For anyone looking for something a little more affordable but still cute, “Aerie” has so many great swim options. Their bikinis are comfortable, flattering, and they offer tons of different coverage options. Whether you like high-waisted bottoms, sporty tops, or classic triangle bikinis, Aerie has something for everyone. Plus, they often have sales, which makes it easy to get a cute bikini without spending too much.

Of course, the bikini isn’t the only important part of a spring break outfit. Accessories can completely elevate your beach look. A simple gold necklace, a cute sarong, or a flowy cover-up can turn your bikini into a full outfit. Oversized sunglasses and a tote bag are also essentials, especially if you’re spending the day walking around beach towns or lounging by the pool.

At the end of the day, the best bikini is the one that makes you feel confident and excited about your trip. Whether you love bold colors, classic neutrals, sporty styles, or tiny string bikinis, there are so many amazing options out there. Spring break is the perfect time to have fun with your style, try something new, and enjoy the sunshine with your friends.