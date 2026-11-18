This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Manhattan chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Connor Wood Fibula, a beloved comedian and podcast host, has started a trend this past week from a source no one saw coming: a New York City smoothie. If you have been scrolling on any social media platform this past week, you have probably heard the quote, “I saw you on eighth avenue drinking a smoothie, and you paid me no mind,” layered with the melancholic tune, “Une Barque Sur L’Ocean” by Maurice Ravel. What initially started as a moment of embarrassment for Connor Wood has morphed into something much more elaborate, engaging in a large online conversation about “situationships” in young adulthood.

Fibula, current “Dancing with The Stars” contestant, is going viral across social media platforms following his latest Buzzfeed interview alongside his DWTS professional partner, Rylee Arnold. In the YouTube interview titled, “Rylee Arnold and Connor Wood Fibula Find Out How Well They Know Each Other,” Arnold and Fibula play several rounds of a “BFF quiz” to evaluate how close they have gotten over the past season of the show. One of the questions included, “Who is your celebrity crush?” Arnold answered with pop icon and 2010s heartthrob, Justin Bieber, where Fibula answered with actress and “Hunger Games” star, Jennifer Lawrence. Fibula stated, “I want just a little acknowledgement from Jennifer Lawrence that I’m funny, and then that’s all I need.” Fibula called it a “Paige DeSorbo moment,” and said that he was hoping he would speak it into existence.

However, Fibula did a little bit more than just “speak it into experience.” Thousands of fans tagged Lawrence in a clip of the interview posted by BuzzFeed Celeb on Instagram, asking her to respond to Fibula’s request. Lawrence, who just recently joined the app in September, commented back in true J-Law fashion, writing, “I saw you on 8th Avenue drinking a smoothie and you paid me no mind.” This single comment sparked instant amusement amongst fans on social media, with even Rylee Arnold herself making a TikTok to showcase Fibula’s response to J-Law’s statement. His shocked repetition of Lawrence’s comment from Arnold’s video has since been created into a TikTok sound. Fibula even partnered with Smoothie King to release “Connor’s Paid Me No Mind Smoothie,” turning his embarrassment into a brand deal.

The extent of this viral moment did not stop at Fibula’s smoothie release. Since the TikTok sound has blown up and been clipped into an audio, hundreds of thousands of videos have been posted to the sound. Some users have even used the audio to edit scenes from heartbreaking romantic dramas like “Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind” and “La La Land.”

Fibula’s audio has sparked a larger conversation online about situationships and the “epidemic” of casual, careless dating that is circulating through younger generations today. A “situationship” is more than a friendship, but less than a relationship; this term has been going viral for the past four years as the dating scene gets harder to break into for Gen Z. In a study conducted by the Institute for Family Studies, only 31% of young adults are actively trying to pursue dating, with 48% identifying bad past dating experiences as a barrier for them. The usage of dating apps has also changed the way people look at dating, creating a mindset that there is a “better candidate” only one swipe away. 49% of young people that were surveyed mentioned a lack of self-esteem leading to their hesitations about dating, crediting social media and its perpetuated unachievable beauty standards. These factors combined have created hesitance and commitment issues among a younger generation, leading to “situationships” being more common than actual relationships.

Fibula’s audio has turned into a space where young people can bond over these hard, blurry relationships online. Many users have been pairing the audio with the text format, “I saw you _______ doing ________, and you paid me no mind,” layered over their videos, using the template to relate to a scenario where their situationship ignored or overlooked them. Completely unknowingly, both Fibula and Lawrence created a much more meaningful internet movement than either of them intended. In a study conducted by AP-NORC, Gen Z places much greater importance on being accepted and feeling included than any other generation before. For this reason, finding spaces online where they feel that they are not alone in their tough experiences is important. The sensation of an awkward, ignored interaction with someone that you admire is relatable to everyone, not just a younger generation. For Fibula, he may have overlooked his celebrity crush while drinking a smoothie, but for a greater population, the phrase can be applied to many more real-world situations.

Unknowingly, “Dancing with the Stars” beloved underdog Connor Wood Fibula created a viral internet sensation by ignoring his celebrity crush in New York City. He also prompted think pieces surrounding the nature of relationships, vulnerability, and love on the internet. For all of those experiencing a “situationship” currently, maybe consider that Fibula’s accidental act of avoidance can serve as a reminder to stop chasing something unattainable and start recognizing what we actually deserve. In a generation where decoding mixed signals and looking for meaning in every small interaction is more common than ever before, the most powerful thing we can do is recognize our worth.