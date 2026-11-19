This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Manhattan chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Thanksgiving is right around the corner, which means it’s time to start planning your Friendsgiving outfits! Friendsgiving is the perfect excuse to get all dolled up, spend time with your favorite people and, of course, take a million pictures. Between figuring out what dish to bring and making plans with friends, picking out the perfect outfit is just as important. From warm brown tones to burgundy sweaters and knee-high boots, here are five Friendsgiving outfits we’re loving this season!



Polka Dots and Knee-High Boots





You can never go wrong with a cute mini skirt and some knee-high boots. For this look, pair a brown fitted sweater along with a cream mini skirt featuring some polka dots. The mix of patterns and neutral colors makes the outfit feel fun while still keeping it simple and classy. Add some jewelry and a pair of brown or black knee-high boots, and your look is complete! This is a great option if you want something a little more dressed up without being uncomfortable all night.





The Classic All-Black Look



If you’re unsure about what to wear, an all-black outfit is always a safe choice. Start with a black mini dress paired with black knee-high boots. If you want a little contrast, add a brown leather jacket and a simple little brown belt to bring the outfit together. Finish with a black shoulder bag for an outfit that is simple and stylish altogether. I love this look because you can dress it up with accessories or keep it minimal depending on your plans.



Cozy Brown Sweater and Denim



If you’re the type to prefer something a little more casual, this one is perfect. Pair an oversized brown V-neck sweater with a denim mini skirt for a classic fall look. Add a brown belt to tie everything together and a matching brown shoulder bag for a coordinated feel. For shoes, you guessed it, some knee-high boots! Brown, taupe, or any neutral color boot goes perfect. The different shades of brown make this outfit feel very fall, and it’s a great balance between cute and comfortable.



A Little Plaid for Fall



Nothing says fall quite like plaid. For this outfit, pair a burgundy fitted turtleneck with a plaid mini skirt featuring different shades of red, brown, and beige. The colors work so well with each other, and it gives the outfit a cozy look without being too casual. Of course, add a pair of brown boots to complete the look. You could also accessorize with some jewelry and a cute shoulder bag. This is one of my favorite ideas for anyone who loves a more classic fall aesthetic.



Cardigan and a Mini Skirt



If you love a good cardigan, this outfit is for you. Start with a simple white tank or fitted top and layer a cardigan over it. If you’re looking for specifics, wear an olive-green cardigan! Pair it with a black mini skirt and black booties to keep the outfit looking put together. I love how the green adds a pop of color while still keeping the overall look neutral, but feel free to wear whatever color cardigan you wish. You can leave the cardigan slightly unbuttoned for a more relaxed look and add a small shoulder bag to finish off this stunning fall look.



At the end of the day. Friendsgiving is all about spending time with the ones you love, enjoying good food, and making great memories. Your outfit should be something you feel comfortable and confident in, whether that means a mini skirt, some booties, an oversized sweater, or all the above! Hopefully these looks give you some inspiration when picking out your Friendsgiving outfit this year. Now all that’s left to do is get ready, take some pictures, and enjoy your autumn!