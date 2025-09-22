My Little Soda Pop(pi)

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Manhattan chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Healthy soda?

It almost sounds like an attempt to make green juices sound more appealing. And although I fought hard to dislike them, I consume about a Costco-sized pack of Poppi a week. While I wish this were an advertisement for a brand deal with Poppi (a girl can dream), here is my very free and unpaid opinion on Poppi soda (which is totally not a green juice).

As an iced coffee connoisseur, if I am swapping out my caffeine for a Poppi, you best believe it’s amazing. Now, Poppi has been under scrutiny in the past few years since its sodas are marketed as “gut healthy” and “prebiotic.” However, in order to really reap the benefits, you would have to drink the entire pack from Costco (ok, I’m sort of exaggerating). So, I guess I have been getting my prebiotics in.

On a serious note, needing to drink several cans of the soda for a healthier gut defeats the purpose, especially if you’re consuming the same amount of sugar you would in a regular Coke.

Moving past that, their sodas are seriously delicious. Poppi has recreated the classic sodas like Coke, Root Beer, Dr. Pepper, and Sprite, coming up with their own names like “Classic Cola” and my personal favorite, “Doc Pop.” Of course, the brand also has its own flavors such as “Raspberry Rose” and “Cherry Limeade.” Their branding is also spot on!

The brand gained an audience with Gen Z and is really feeding into our trends—hence the Labubu giveaways and sorority collabs. Over the summer, Poppi even created a hotline to share your idea for a new flavor (prize included!).

If that hasn’t convinced you, Poppi has an internship opportunity with Alix Earle. I mean, why wouldn’t you apply for an internship where you’re surrounded by the best soda of all time? Seriously, if you haven’t tried Poppi, you won’t understand why I am so obsessed with the soda to the point of writing an article about it. So drop the Red Bull and iced coffee in the trash, and join me in my “Poppi Lovers` Club”! See you at Costco!