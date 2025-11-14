My Favorite Travel Vloggers

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Manhattan chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

If you know me, you know my favorite thing to do ever is travel. Unfortunately, it’s not always possible, though. So, to get that similar feeling like I am traveling and experiencing the world, I turn to YouTube travel vlogs. Whether I’m in bed on my laptop watching a 10-day trip to the Philippines, or watching someone visit a remote Romanian village on my TV, here are some of my favorite YouTubers who are amazing travel vloggers to watch.

My personal favorite would have to be Drew Binsky. He is a full-time travel vlogger and has a large YouTube fanbase. His videos are mainly based on breaking the “stereotype” of places around the world that have a bad reputation. He is always making new friends and making connections with those all around the world. He stands out to me because he likes to showcase local customs and traditions, as well as unique stories. My favorite videos of his would be his trips to Iraq and Afghanistan, which to me are very special. He shows the true way of life there and breaks the stereotype of them being “misunderstood” or “dangerous” countries. He also teaches travel etiquette and has videos regarding how to finance solo travel. I definitely think he is a must-watch and has very interesting content.

My second favorite would be Linda Sun. Although she isn’t considered solely a travel vlogger, as she has lots of “food diaries” and “day in the life,” I find her travel videos uplifting, as some of them are female solo travel, which is inspiring and motivating. As a woman, it can be quite scary and unpredictable when traveling alone abroad, so having that example is reassuring that it is okay to travel alone as a woman, as long as you are taking the necessary precautions. One of my favorite videos of hers is “how solo traveling changed my life | finally quitting social media | everything I ate in Thailand.” I find her videos not only entertaining but insightful and relatable, as it is another young woman like me trying to find her place in the world and exploring new frontiers.

Last but not least, Maddie Borge is another female solo traveler that I love to watch on YouTube. Her lighthearted, relatable, and easygoing lifestyle is one that I take inspiration from. She also does a lot of solo travel, which is admirable. As someone who is on a journey to study abroad independently, Maddie Borge normalizes that idea and creates a desire for a fun experience. Her trips to Okinawa and Sorrento, Italy, are my favorite videos. They showcase the natural beauty of the world as well. I love the way she edits her videos, too. They really make me eager to explore and see the world through a different lens.

If you are interested in travel at all, whether it’s solo travel or exploring new places, check out these YouTubers! They definitely give great tips for traveling and have influenced me to want to become a traveler!