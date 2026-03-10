Must Have Jean Jackets: Wardrobe Staple You Need  

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Manhattan chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

When it comes to fashion, jean jackets are undoubtedly one of the most timeless pieces. Whether you’re late to class, heading downtown, or going to a concert, a jean jacket can easily step up your outfit. Through the perfect blend between practicality and style, a jean jacket is a clear MUST-have. Below, I have listed some of my favorites that you should definitely consider purchasing.

Gap Icon Denim Jacket

This is one of my favorites. So much so that when I accidentally left it behind at a concert, I immediately bought a replacement. It is extremely comfortable and of really good quality. However, it is on the pricier side.

Levi’s Women’s Original Trucker Jacket

A classic staple for your closet. With its worn-in features and sleek but versatile design, it can step up any outfit you put on. Levi’s has been stepping up the fashion game for years, and this jacket proves it.

Classic Jean Jacket Old Navy

On the more affordable side but still cute, the Old Navy Classic Jean Jacket is the perfect wash for the summer. Over a floral maxi dress or even just some shorts and a white tee, it is an ideal statement piece.

Tanya Denim Jacket Mavi

This jacket is perfect for a night out in the city that never sleeps. Layered over a white shirt and a matching pair of jeans, it is the chicest outfit to wear out. With a cute bag, some gold jewelry, and a pair of brown boots, it is the best Pinterest outfit dupe.

Denim Cocoon-Sleeve Cropped Jacket

The cocoon sleeves on this cropped jean jacket are the main moment. Dress it up with tons of color or keep it casual with light beiges. It is sure to be the jacket that will get you the most compliments.

Mid Blue Wash Oversized Classic Denim Jacket

Another affordable jacket, but don’t let the price deter you from buying it. The oversized style of it makes it the perfect staple for casual outfits. Running late to class? This jacket is perfect to layer over just about anything. Heading out on a summer night, and it’s a little chilly? Grab this jacket and be on your way.

Hopefully, this article has helped you feel more inclined to realize the timeless piece that jean jackets are. From classic staple brands like Gap and Levi’s, there’s a jacket for every occasion. It is truly a fashion investment you won’t regret, so do yourself a favor and buy one just in time for the warmer months ahead.