The first thing I notice about someone I meet or even a stranger passing by is their scent. Let me give a real-life example: If you’re sitting in the subway or standing in your favorite NYC park, the visually interesting and the expressively loud isn’t going to sway you much to move from your position. But all of a sudden you smell the cigarette someone smoking in your subway car or you get a whiff of hot trash blowing past your nose from the other side of the park, I don’t know about you, but I’m getting out of there immediately.

If I wake up not feeling too great, feeling lazy, or just not wanting to get on with my day, I might wear sweats or not do my makeup but I will never skip out on perfume. Here are five of my favorite scents to keep heads turning in your direction.

My go-to perfume whether it’s date night or an important career event, is GUCCI Guilty by Gucci. It’s long-lasting and has a perfect neutral scent. Let me clarify what I mean by neutral, I mean that it’s flirty and sweet for a date night but is fresh and present for a professional setting. GUCCI shares the top notes of “Mandora—a fruit found in the Mediterranean island of Cyprus” with Bergamot and Pink Pepper. It has heart notes of lilac, rose, and violet which are the sweet scents you smell, with Geranium oil. It has based notes of patchouli and amber which contribute to a bit of a cleaner scent. They also have matching masculine scents that compliment the feminine scents very nicely.

On the idea of flirty and romantic, Dior created Miss Dior Eau De Parfum. Ever since this perfume came into my possession it has been my go-to date night scent. It is so sweet, timeless, and elegant. Not only is it in the cutest little bottle but it’s pink! It has notes of lily-of-the-valley notes, peony, and iris notes with a “slightly dewy, verdant quality.” It’s definitely on the more expensive side, but with that comes great quality. I only use this perfume for date nights to make it last me a long time and I don’t need to reapply it throughout the day because it really does have a lingering effect just as a good scent should.

My next choice is one for environmentally conscious girlies, like myself. 7 Virtues has a great line of perfumes with a plethora of scents for everyone’s taste. They are a clean and vegan brand that strives to empower women. They source “sustainable oils as well as upcycled oils” to use in their perfumes, something you don’t see top perfume brands doing these days. My favorite scent from 7 Virtues is the Lotus Pear scent, it’s fresh and good for everyday use. Its notes include “orange flower water absolute, lemon, mandarin, bergamot, cedarwood, Geranium, Magnolia flower, orris, orange flower water absolute, kaffir leaf lime, carrot heart, green cognac, Jasmine of India.”

You have to hear me out for my next recommendation. Myself Eau de Parfum by YSL is made and marketed for men. With notes of Fresh Accord, Orange Blossom, and Woods Accord, this is a sweeter scent with a punch of freshness. Along with Dior’s scent, YSL’s perfumes and colognes have a long-lasting quality. I can put it on at nine in the morning and by the time I’m back at five in the afternoon, the smell is still lingering on me. The smell of this cologne is so unique to any woman’s scent I’ve ever smelt, and it’s not “manly” enough to take away the beautifulness of it. In a weird way, it makes me feel powerful, it takes away the labels and just lets me smell really good.

My last recommendation is Irresistible Eau de Parfum by Givenchy. This is a sultry, sweet scent for every day or an elegant evening. It has notes of rose, blond wood, pear, ambrette, iris, musk, and a fruity-woody floral. This is a timeless scent that you can never go wrong with and lasts all day. It smells sophisticated but not as if you’re grandmother is wearing it to your family’s holiday party. It also comes in the most gorgeous bottle with a light pink color that is to die for.

Hopefully, this helps you on your personal scent journey to smell like the it-girl you know you are!