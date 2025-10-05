I Tried Starbucks’ New Protein Drinks – Here’s My Verdict 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Manhattan chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Another company has hopped onto the protein health craze. On Monday, Starbucks announced the introduction of protein drinks to its menu. Starting with the basics, the company has begun offering its classic vanilla latte and matcha drinks, both hot and iced, with protein milk. Simultaneously, Starbucks introduced the same drinks with “no sugar added” options. Additionally, protein options will be offered in cold foam on the Iced Banana Cream Protein Matcha, Chocolate Cream Protein Cold Brew, and Iced Vanilla Cream Protein Latte.

How much protein is in the drinks?

The latte offers 29g of protein per grande, while the matcha offers 36g of protein per grande – approximately 12–16 grams more than what’s regularly in a hot or iced drink of the same size. The protein cold foam drinks will offer an additional 15g of protein each. While Starbucks only has two set drinks, including their protein-boosted milk and premium whey on their menu, coffee lovers can add the milk or cold foam to any of their favorite beverages for a small upcharge.

What flavors are available?

Starbucks only has two set drinks (the vanilla latte and matcha) that include their protein-boosted milk so far. As for the protein cold foam, the flavors introduced so far include banana, vanilla, sugar-free vanilla, chocolate, matcha, salted caramel and brown sugar, plain (no sugar), as well as seasonal pumpkin and pecan options.

How is the protein milk made?

Starbucks says that its protein-boosted milk is crafted in-store daily, made by blending 2% milk with whey isolate powder. The brand says that there is no added sugar in the milk, nor does it compromise the flavor of the beverages it’s added to.

Can I add protein to any drink?

Starbucks is letting customers add these customizations to any of their favorite drinks, saying that protein-boosted milk can be substituted in any hot or iced beverage where milk is part of the recipe for $1, depending on location. This being said, Starbucks has made it clear that the protein-boosted milk cannot be added to beverages where dairy milk is not part of the recipe, nor is it available as a creamer. The 2% milk powder is mixed with cannot be customized, so unfortunately for my lactose-intolerant friends, you’ll have to sit this one out for now.

How long do I have left to try these?

These additions have already been made permanent members of Starbucks’ menu, so there’s no rush to try them now. The company also already announced that ready-made versions of the drinks will be released in stores later next year.

My taste test

Naturally, upon receiving the announcement of this new menu item in my email inbox, I grabbed my roommate to try the new drinks with me. As I’m not a matcha girl usually, we decided to stick to the vanilla latte option (a fave!) so my taste buds weren’t skewed by a drink I already knew I didn’t like. We bought one protein vanilla latte and one regular to compare the taste. For my cold foam fans, we didn’t want to leave you hanging, so we grabbed the Chocolate Cream Protein Cold Brew too– a drink that was actually recommended to me by Starbucks’ survey that pairs customers with the new menu item that fits their vibe the most.

The verdict…

I was pleasantly surprised by all of the drinks we tried. In the lattes, there was minimal difference in taste, and the textures were identical. The biggest difference in taste that both my roommate and I noticed was that the regular vanilla latte seemed to be sweeter than the protein one. This being said, the protein vanilla latte actually tasted more balanced in our opinion. As for the chocolate cream protein cold brew, I thought it was delicious. It added the perfect amount of chocolatey sweetness to what’s usually a more bitter coffee drink, and there was no grainy texture or strange flavors to be found.

So would I get it again?

Absolutely. After trying all three, I can honestly say that I’d recommend these. I think these drinks are a great option for people who need more protein in their diet, or who work out regularly and are looking for ways to get nutrients with their morning cup. The drinks have the same great taste, just with more protein – making this a win-win, especially if you’re like me and can prioritize caffeine over a balanced breakfast on a busy morning.