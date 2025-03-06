How Getting Out of Your Room Will Improve Your Mental Health

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Right now, we are in one of the most grim times of the year: between recovering from post-holiday gloom and unpredictable weather patterns where the only common pattern is barely seeing the sun, this time of year makes it significantly harder to do quite literally anything. Whether it is snowy mixes preventing anyone from wanting to go out or the simple fact that less sunlight can lead to greater fatigue and even depressive symptoms, many of us are in our rooms more than average. During this time of year, leaving your room can be a struggle, but it is important to do so for both your physical and mental health. In this article, I will provide some reasons why getting out of your room is so crucial and ways to make getting out of your bed a little easier this brutal season.

The Mental Health Benefits of Fresh Air

Although going outside in certain weather conditions can be tough, it is important to do it at least once a day, as being outside offers more than what meets the eye. According to this article by McLean Hospital, going outside, even for a small walk each day, has been shown to lower stress levels, improve emotions, allow for better sleep, and boost focus, along with many other benefits. Most of these benefits take place in the brain and impact our mental health. For example, vitamin D from sunlight helps maintain good mental health, and fresh air releases serotonin, a happy hormone! Melatonin, which is a hormone we release during nighttime, is also impacted by sunlight and allows for a better sleep schedule. Especially for those who are vulnerable to mental health issues, trying to have some outdoor time during the day can make all the difference for your mental health. There is even a term used for improving mental and physical health through outdoor activities, called Ecotherapy, that is recognized as a practice and has vast amounts of activities, guides, and programs to help people develop their lifestyles!

The Power of Socializing

Especially as college students, being able to socialize and go out with friends also has many benefits that we may not initially realize. According to the Mayo Clinic, when staying inside all day, there is a greater chance for emotions like anxiety, fatigue, and general moodiness to come about. Humans are social beings: being around others, especially supportive and uplifting friends, gives a sense of purpose, boosts happiness and confidence, and can be very beneficial during challenging times. Whether it is a McDonald’s run or going on a day trip, having those moments of socializing often makes leaving your room worth it, even if you did not want to go out in the first place.

Getting Out = Getting Things Done

Although we can get many things done without having to leave our rooms, like getting groceries door-dashed or having prescriptions delivered, there is something about actually getting up and doing it physically that makes errands much more productive and rewarding. Even if it’s not something you have to do, like getting that new drink from Starbucks you have been wanting to try or buying new lippies from Sephora, leaving your room and going to get whatever you want can brighten your day and make it a little more memorable. In cases of having schoolwork to do, leaving your room can make doing work more enjoyable: the change in scenery by going to a park, library, or coffee shop can make it easier to get work done and make it easier to focus.

How to Motivate Yourself to Get Out of Your Room

Doing all of these tasks can tend to be easier said than done, but there are some things you can do to motivate yourself to leave your room. One thing that I found to be helpful is setting daily goals, such as a daily move goal. This can be a certain number of steps, miles, calories burned, or whatever seems to motivate you the most. Setting a goal like this encourages more movement, which is nearly impossible to accomplish by just going in circles around your room. Especially if you use an app for goals, reminders to complete the goal will typically be sent throughout the day, prompting you to get up and get the task done. Taking on hobbies is also a good way to get up and go, as many will require you to leave your room. Especially if you enlist a friend or family member to encourage you or to do an activity with you, it is way easier to leave your house and do it if you have someone else holding you accountable to it.

It is so essential to not lock yourself in your room for long periods, especially during the winter months. Even small tasks like getting a glass of water or going for a drive can make all the difference in mental health, which can be very vulnerable as is for many at this age. By setting goals and striving to be productive, whether that is to go for a jog outside or go to the laundromat, not being cramped up in your room all day is one of the best ways to maintain and improve your mental and physical health, and there are endless ways to do so.