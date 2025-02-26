How Eating Breakfast In The Morning is Important For Your Health

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

In this life, we spend so much of our time chasing the perfect job, the perfect relationship, the perfect apartment with just the right amount of charm for the price. Yet, in the midst of it all, how many of us actually take the time to sit down and have a proper breakfast? And no, a watered down iced coffee on the go doesn’t count.

Look, I get it. As a former breakfast-skipper, I totally understand that waking up earlier to make time for a morning meal is a daunting task, but after a while you begin to realize that staying in bed an extra twenty minutes in the morning does nothing to combat your tiredness. You know what actually does? A nutritious breakfast! Eating breakfast replenishes the body’s energy stores, jumpstarts your metabolism, and improves your concentration. Research has shown that individuals who eat breakfast are more likely to maintain a healthy weight, have stable blood sugars, and are able to perform more cognitively throughout the day.

For any who may argue that they’re not hungry in the morning, a small, balanced meal can still make all the difference for you. Something as simple as a bowl of oatmeal, yogurt, or even a slice of whole-grain toast with avocado or an egg can provide essential nutrients and fuel to the body for the tasks ahead. Additionally, taking a few small moments in the morning to enjoy some kind of meal can be a form of self-care, allowing for a moment of calm before the daily storm that is the life of a college student.

Furthermore, skipping breakfast can lead to overeating later in the day—which impacts mental health negatively. When the body becomes deprived of food in the morning, cravings for snacks and large amounts of food increase, which can disrupt a balanced diet and lead to fatigue. Maintaining a routine that includes dedication to breakfast can not only help regulate appetite, but it can also promote healthier eating habits overall.

In a fast-paced world where every minute counts, breakfast may seem to be expendable. Setting out time for this essential meal can improve physical health, mental clarity, and overall well-being. So, instead of rushing out the door on an empty stomach, consider making breakfast a non-negotiable part of your day—because a well-fed morning leads to a more productive and energized life, and that is a life that you deserve!