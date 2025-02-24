The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Life is stressful, worrying about friends, family, classes, and internships, I need not go on. One way that I reduce my stress is by making To-Do lists. I have too many activities, classes, projects, and work to accomplish to remember all these tasks off the top of my head. I could put effort into recalling all of the work I need to do daily but when it exceeds more than three tasks, it becomes mentally overwhelming. I have schoolwork for every class and projects with multiple steps. I would rather have all the work I must do at my fingertips. The way I accomplish these tasks in an organized way is my to-do lists.

One way I make this work in my day-to-day is by writing down all the homework I have for each class. I prefer having a Google Doc with a chart but writing your lists out on paper can be extremely soothing. Not only do you not have to stare at the computer you’re on all day any longer, but a handwritten list can give you the satisfaction of being able to throw it away and physically check off completed tasks. Every week I make it a habit to look at my syllabus and write down the homework I have due for each day. Every day when I sit down to do my homework the work I have is at my fingertips, listed neatly in front of me, waiting to be crossed off.

A to-do list allows for each task to be broken down into smaller tasks, making each assignment more manageable. When I have an hour between classes to catch up on assignments I can easily decipher which of my tasks I can complete in the time. For example, I have a discussion post where I have to respond to multiple readings, if my readings are written down with the number of pages I can pick exactly which ones I can complete in the given time. In doing this I have eliminated the time it would have taken me to even figure out what I had to read and how long each was.

These lists increase productivity by trying to eliminate multitasking. It simplifies each task, organizes them in the order necessary to complete it, and prioritizes certain tasks based on due dates.

To-do lists can also help with personal growth. Sometimes you get ideas in the middle of the day but may be too overwhelmed with life to remember, it’s good to write these ideas down. When you have time and need something to do besides scrolling through social media, if you already have your ideas for activities this creates less decision fatigue and more time to be productive.

Lists can hold you accountable for the things you want to achieve such as exercising, cleaning, or reading a chapter of a new book. If the task is written down you are more likely to do them. They create a sense of priority as they are specifically set aside to do. As well, it creates a sense of accountability for doing them, physically showing them incomplete. It may even create a sense of accomplishment. There are days I feel like I have accomplished nothing. If I were to have written down some of the tasks and activities I needed to do I would find I have been more productive than I thought. If I was truly unproductive the to-do list would have shown me what I could do and even smaller tasks to start if I was feeling unmotivated.

Lists can be a powerful tool in changing your life. Changing your habits can be hard but it’s important to take them one step at a time. They can increase productivity, reduce stress, and promote personal and professional growth. To-do lists create greater organization, focus, accomplishment, and accountability. I know that my lists keep me on track and generate feelings of accomplishment. When I see what needs to be done every day, I can allow myself to plan ahead and relax after a long day’s work.