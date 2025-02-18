The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Generation Z, born between the late 1990s and early 2010s, became a transformative and crucial force in the U.S. elections. In the 2024 U.S. presidential election, more than 40 million and 8 million first-time voters were Gen Z voters in an election driven less by traditional concerns and more by social issues. The usual considered monolithic group varies on diverse identities and experiences that influence their political perspectives and engagement. According to the Center for Information and Research on Civic Learning and Engagement, this diversity is especially pronounced in the South and West, regions with key swing states. In fundamental swing states, Asian, Black, and Latino individuals are a substantial portion of new voters and nearly half of Gen Z’s electorate are young people of color. More than statistical factors, Genz’s main factor relies on their straightforward and vocal commitment to social issues and this election was no different. Through various mobilization movements on social media platforms and grassroots events, Gen Z combated voter suppression, reduced misinformation, and advocated for civic participation to ensure a fair and transparent election. Nonetheless, the presidential election has brought intense fear and anxiety for millions— especially for women, LGBTQ+ individuals, undocumented immigrants, and communities of color.

The election has left everybody with intense feelings of comfort, fear, anticipation, or confusion, there is no indifference. The national mood has caused voters emotional strain and concern about the next weeks as a divided nation, specifically in swing states, where candidates concentrate their efforts the most. These areas are oversaturated with polarized media that often fails to understand the intricate and diverse experiences of voters across the nation’s real political landscape and that exacerbates emotional stress on left, right, or independent voters. According to NBC News, 80% of Republicans, 79% of Democrats, and 73% of independents reported significant concerns about the election. A broader census calculates that 69% of 3,305 U.S. adults determine the presidential election as a stressor in their lives. These feelings are fundamental to understand to create an avenue for voters to discover different beneficial ways to deal with them. Here are some recommendations to help post-election feelings:

Connect and build a community: surround yourself with loved ones or like-minded individuals who foster sincere and honest conversations. Share your emotions and opinions in a safe environment but also listen and support others.

Do NOT Doom Scroll: the consumption of online negative information or other content that causes sadness, anxiousness, or anger can harm your mental health. Feel the need to feel informed but disconnect and focus on hobbies or activities that can instead bring peace and happiness.

Set boundaries on political discussions: political differences can make social interactions tense or even uncomfortable. If a conversation becomes heated or stressful, understand others' views and be respectful but do not hesitate to set some firm boundaries and step away. You might also decide to set a firmer stand and opt out of social events, that is fine, your mental health should always come first.

Seek professional support: a mental health professional can offer and create valuable recommendations and practices that can make stress, sadness, anger, anxiousness, and more a lesser concern. Many find comfort with professionals who provide a safe and neutral space. This can be a critical lifeline for those in unsafe or unsupportive environments.

Gen Z’s passion and persistence will not cease with this election, whether you feel content, deflated, or somewhere in between—you are not alone. How are you feeling about the election results? Share your thoughts and join the conversation.