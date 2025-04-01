Five Simple Steps to Add to Your Morning That Will Improve Your Health

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

For most of my life, I was never much of a morning person. I was a chronic alarm-snoozer, always wanted that ‘five more minutes’, and tended to dread the sunlight that peeked through my curtains. Since developing a far better morning routine, I now look forward to waking up early each morning, compared to the dread I used to have a few years ago.

Fixing my morning routine was hard at first. It was definitely an adjustment waking up at 8 a.m. every day, as opposed to my usual 10 minutes before my first class. As I am getting ready to graduate in May, I thought developing a solid morning schedule would be beneficial for me when I have to deal with all the change that will hit me like a truck come May 17th.

Now, every routine is different, and certain things may not work for you, but here are five simple steps I added to my morning routine that have improved my health (and my overall day)!

Using an Ice Roller

It may seem a bit extra at first and take up a bit of space in your freezer, but an ice roller is one of my favorite purchases! You can find an ice roller at Marshalls, TJMaxx, Ulta, or Target. I got mine from Amazon for only around $7-$8! Using my ice roller in the mornings has helped reduce any puffiness and inflammation in my face, reduced redness, and soothed any irritation from sleeping. The application of the cold roller helps to boost circulation and bring blood to the skin’s surface. I’ve learned this helps restore your natural skin radiance. Aside from all of the scientific benefits, my ice roller is my best friend on the mornings when I can’t seem to wake myself up, and my iced coffee is just not doing the trick. Three to four minutes of rolling wakes me right up, and I’m ready to start my day.

Journaling

I have always loved writing, but I tend to do it mostly during the day or at night. I started writing a few sentences each morning in a journal next to my bed, listing things I’m excited for or just my general feeling about the day ahead. I’ve gotten in the habit of including something I am grateful for, which has helped me approach the day with more gratitude and thankfulness for the life I’ve been given. You can find a small journal at places like Marshalls, TJMaxx, Barnes and Noble, or Amazon. Mine is from Barnes and Noble, but there are similar ones on Amazon! Journaling in the morning, even for just a few minutes, helps to reduce your anxiety about the day ahead, allowing you to break down larger tasks into more manageable steps and allowing you to choose your mood and how you approach the day.

Staying Off My Phone

This was the hardest adjustment to make at first. The first thing we all want to do is grab our phone, scroll, and check any messages or notifications we missed while we were sleeping. However, I have learned that avoiding my phone for at least 10-15 minutes when I wake up has helped me more than I thought it would. I usually go and make my morning coffee, make my bed, journal, or tidy up my room before grabbing my phone. I did a bit of research on this, and avoiding a screen for some time after waking up has significant benefits. When you first wake up, your brain is in a state dominated by theta waves, which are associated with relaxation and daydreaming. Reaching for your phone right away disrupts this natural progression. Unpluggest.rest has an entire article on this step if you are interested in reading!

Opening the Curtains

Mainly on sunnier days, I find this step to be my favorite, but I continue to open my blinds on the less sunny, cloudier days, too. Exposure to natural light in the mornings helps to boost my mood and reduce my stress for the day ahead. Sunlight also increases serotonin production, which helps to improve your happiness and focus. The natural light in the morning also helps me feel more awake and alert, prompting me to feel more energized to take on the day. I’m a hater of artificial light, so this step has quickly become one of my go-tos each morning. My window happens to be right next to my bed, so the light seeps into my room quite fast, but if your windows are not, this could help light the darker parts of your room and create a welcoming space to start your morning!

Filling & Yummy Breakfast

Breakfast is my favorite meal of the day, but I know some people don’t agree with that take. Even on the days were I wake up with little to no appetite, or don’t feel like making anything too heavy, I continue to make room for what we call “the most important meal of the day”. Breakfast breaks up our overnight fasting period, and making a filling and yummy meal in the morning jump-starts our glucose supply, helping to boost our energy. I’ve also found that finding a filling breafast does not always make it large in size or quantity. Finding the right breakfast meal for you might take some time, but some of my favorites include yogurt bowls, eggs, turkey bacon and spinach, oats, pancakes, or bagels! One of my favorites is the White and Green Wrap from Jdel, which I have learned to recreate at home. I use a whole-wheat wrap, egg whites, turkey bacon, avocado, and sometimes add cheese or hot sauce! Finding what you love for breakfast will not only help you start your day with a filling and yummy first meal, but making time for breakfast can also set the tone for a more productive and healthier day.

While it may take some time to adjust to small but meaningful changes in your morning routine, developing a structure each morning can have endless benefits when it comes to how you start your day. A morning routine is all about finding what works for you, so some of these steps may not be up your alley, and that’s okay! By embracing morning habits, you could find yourself more energized and focused and waking up with a better mindset than the day before!