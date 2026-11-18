This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Manhattan chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

College is a time for finding your best friends, passion, and independence—a step towards becoming the best version of yourself. What people often forget, however, is the intense pressure of fitting a life’s worth of self-discovery into four years, especially while trying to finish your degree and find a job. And while becoming the best version of yourself is not always a smooth road, nobody should feel alone in the journey to self-discovery. In fact, as I approached the second semester of my senior year, I realized that all my accomplishments, from academics and honors to clubs & volunteer work, would not have been possible without my community.

Entering Manhattan University as a freshman commuter, I was nervous about feeling welcomed. I was unsure if I would find a community at MU if I was not living on campus. I quickly discovered that the opposite was true. Commuter or resident, no matter your major or year, there was a way to get involved on campus. With that, I joined Players and became an admissions ambassador in my first year. Both of these opportunities supported my wellness. They helped me feel as though I had been at MU for years. I never felt isolated. Instead, I found a network of individuals that would support different aspects of myself—from Players to admissions, and eventually Her Campus.

While all of these campus clubs and organizations have sharpened my skills, they have also built the community I have referenced. In having a network of people who not only helped me grow into the person I am today, but whose journeys I was able to impact and support, I discovered one of the key points of wellness: the village you surround yourself with.

As I approach the beginning of the end of my time at MU and look forward to my career, the biggest self-care reminder is to spend your time doing what you love surrounded by people you love. As a future teacher, I know that this is one of the best lessons MU has taught me and will make a tremendous difference in my classroom. Like everything, finding your village takes time and is not the same for everyone, but once you have found your people, the wellness aspect takes care of itself. The greatest wellness secret is spending time with those you care about and who care about you.