“EARWORM” By Laundry Day Is Still on Repeat 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Manhattan chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

We’ve all experienced our share of the boy-band craze at some point in our pre-teen and teenage years. You know the band—each member’s hair is a different variant of perfect; their personalities range from quirky to mysterious, and they express themselves through a catalog of effortlessly cool outfits. Yes, I’ve just described every boy band that has existed since the creation of such an ensemble, but the point is this: boy bands persist!

Since I left those years of equal despair and joy for the somewhat similar stage of adulthood, I’ve toned down my musical interests a bit. Why? I suppose society makes me feel like being obsessed with anything now feels slightly unadult—I now know this is nonsense.

Laundry Day consists of Jude Ciulla (lead singer), Sawyer Nunes (keys, guitar, drums, vocals), Henry Elias (guitar), and Henry Pearl, or HP (bass). When I first came across Laundry Day on my Instagram feed, I found them in their natural habitat—singing loudly while cruising the streets of New York City.

Now, I’ve become familiar with their discography, and beyond their alternative/pop rock sound, I would characterize their music as energetic, dynamic, and funky. In October of 2025, Laundry Day dropped their sixth consecutive album, EARWORM. This was highly anticipated on my part, so best believe that when it was finally released, I played it on repeat—and it still is.

The album is made up of ten tracks, and while the energy fluctuates as you move through each one, you never truly get bored, but enter different spheres of emotions with a mix of angst, romance, humor, and everything in between. I’m not the greatest at interpreting songs. I sort of just feel them, and the lyrics fade. So, to the best of my ability, I hereby share my thoughts on each track!

“R U READY?”: The perfect opening track—it’s upbeat and delves into the experience of breaking into the music scene amid the organized chaos of touring and performing.

“I KINDA LIKE THAT”: When the memory of someone stings, and the thought of being with them again drives you slightly insane, what does that sound like? Well, I’d imagine it sounds exactly like this song—with its honest lyricism, heavy drums and rusty guitar.

“ALIEN”: Excuse my outdated lingo, but if I may, this song has some serious swag. Jude’s voice has such a strong presence here—he sounds laid-back yet stressed as he takes in all the commotion around him. Not to mention Jude’s agility as a singer. Every time I try to sing along to this song, I can never keep up.

“I DON’T KNOW THIS SONG”: The opening track already told us about the thrill of coming into the music industry, but the changes it brings to a person’s lifestyle are bittersweet. When it comes to romantic relationships, it feels like you have limited time to spend with your person because there’s always that next flight to catch, that next show to perform. Sawyer’s voice sounds devastated, but that’s exactly what makes this song so good.

“LITTLE MISS JADED”: People will share parts of themselves with you and keep the rest hidden. So, when you run into them in the wild, and they seem almost unrecognizable, it stings a little, no? Nonetheless, it’s alluring. You want, as the song goes, “to be part of [their] secret life.” This is one of the more tranquil songs on the album, but I’m all for it.

“APEROL SPRITZ”: By far the pettiest post-breakup song I’ve heard, and the one I scream at the top of my lungs because obviously, I’d never gone through a break-up myself. There’s no such thing as being the bigger person in this song. We’re making fun of her new boyfriend in every sense. We’re talking, look-at-his-bad-haircut making fun, I-bet-he-has-a-dry-humor making fun, among other explicit mocking.

“SUPERMODEL”: If there’s one thing about Laundry Day, they’re writing a good love song about how much they admire someone. I love the added sound effects of camera flashes going off; it makes the experience of listening to this song that much more immersive, and not to mention, it’s the perfect song for walking down the busy streets of New York City.

“MEDICINE”: Everyone, be quiet. My favorite song is on! Poetry to my ears! There’s absolutely no other way to listen to this song other than on blast because the love confession in these lyrics feels just as loud. I love men who are not afraid to admit how pathetically in love they are!

“BENT”: Had to put my hands down for this one—it’s a vulnerable song about the downfall and inevitably the end of a relationship. And there’s no doubt at least one party is feeling a lot of regret. This song feels like a punch to the gut following the previous one, but it’s a great one regardless.

“SEE YOU IN ANOTHER LIFE”: I wish I could listen to the first 20 seconds of this song for the first time again—the absolute rush it gave me is beyond my comprehension. This song is the perfect ending to this album. This song reminisces about a past relationship. The good and bad memories conflate into a moment of radical acceptance: whatever they (whoever they are) had is gone forever. There’s some grief in that, but there’s also relief—an exhale.

If you feel like you’ve been rotating through the same songs and need some new music, Laundry Day might just be the boy band for you. Shout your bedroom door, press play, and find out what moves you!