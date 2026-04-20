Cozy Activities for Rainy Spring Days

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Manhattan chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Spring is officially here! That means a good dose of “quad rotting,” a high UV-index, and lots of April showers. And while some love the rain, it certainly puts a dent in everyone’s plans. So, here are a few cozy indoor activities to enjoy with friends to chase the rainy-day blues away!

Watch a classic movie with friends! While I love good movies, I always miss references to classics when they come up in conversation because I tend to stick to my comfort movies. The rain is a perfect excuse to grab some popcorn, friends, and cross a classic movie off your must-watch list!

Host a game night! My friends and I love competitive game nights (even when it is not raining). We have even added fun prizes like snacks or gift cards to raise the stakes of the games. Game nights are sure to make you laugh even if the weather outside is dreary!

Try a new takeout place! A rainy day is the perfect opportunity to stay in and order some food, so why not make it even more fun by trying a new restaurant? My friends and I recently tried a new spot in Riverdale and discovered one of our favorite go-tos! Who knows, you might just find a hidden gem!

Testing out a new recipe can be fun! You can even make a competition out of it-whoever’s cooking is the best, wins! It is like a Food Network in your kitchen!

Make fun PowerPoints! Hosting a “PowerPoint Night” where everyone makes a ridiculous presentation based on a theme is sure to make the rainy-day blues stay away (and hopefully not come back another day)!

Whether it rains or shines, we can always use some cozy indoor activity time with friends. So, grab your favorite snacks, a fuzzy blanket, and make the most of those April showers!