Beyond the Cap and Gown: Where To Shop This Graduation Season 

Happy Graduation Season, Class of 2026! Whether you’ve banned the “G-word” from your vocabulary to avoid the existential dread, or you’re counting down the seconds (for my fellow Manhattan University seniors, March 27th marks exactly 50 days!), the finish line is closer than you think. So, whether you’re excited to be in the “real world” or feeling bittersweet about leaving your college bubble, one thing is certain: it’s time to find that perfect graduation outfit. I’ve had my dress picked out since February, but if you haven’t even considered what’s going under your cap and gown yet don’t panic. Here is a breakdown of the best stores and student deals so far this season:

1. Altar’d State

With 190 options in their dedicated Graduation Shop, this is the place for those who love a soft, feminine aesthetic.

Top Picks: the Alma Satin Mini or the Maia Mini. While both of these dresses are white, their dress selection also leans into pastels, perfect if you want to stay on trend with this season’s palette.

The Deal: While they don’t offer a standing student discount, you can get 10% off by joining their rewards program. And, if you’re a spring baby, check your inbox for a 50% off a single item birthday reward.

2. Lulus

Lulus has a wide selection with over 300 styles in their graduation category. While many are classic minis, they have some stunning sophisticated options.

Top Picks: The Olandria Ivory Halter Midi Slip Dress and the Perfection Bound White Cowl Back Mini offer a timeless feel that won’t look dated in photos ten years from now.

The Deal: Verified students can enjoy a 10% to 15% discount.

3. Princess Polly

If you want to move away from satin and lace, Princess Polly has the best cotton and eyelet dresses this season, and over 300 graduation styles.

Top Picks: The Kittee Halter Mini and the Straplie Mini are effortless and light, ideal if your ceremony is outdoors in the late May heat.

The Deal: They offer a 15% student discount that is valid for both current students and recent graduates.

4. Selfie Leslie

This is where I found my own dress! They have a massive selection of over 1,000 occasion styles. If you love frills, lace, and romantic silhouettes, look no further.

The Deal: They offer a 20% discount for verified students.

5. Kasper & Tahari ASL

Dresses aren’t the only way to celebrate. If a power suit is more your vibe, head to Macy’s to check out Kasper and Tahari ASL. A sharp blazer and tailored pants are chic, and practical.

Why not do both? A suit for an awards ceremony and a dress for the big walk. Ultimately, whether you choose cotton or satin, a suit or a dress, the most important thing is that you feel like yourself. This is your day to celebrate every late-night study session and every hard-earned credit. Congrats to the Class of 2026!