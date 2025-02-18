The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Manhattan chapter.

Every now and then, a night out on the town can get a little out of hand, and unfortunately, you have to reap the consequences the next day. Hangovers are completely normal when it comes to consumption, or over-consumption, of alcohol, and although they can be a pain, there are easy ways to both treat and prevent them.

One of the most important things to do before you go to sleep after a drunken night is to eat something. Most people opt for greasy and unhealthy food, but if anything works, just get something in your stomach! By doing this, you are letting your stomach have something to start soaking up the alcohol, which will slow the absorption into the bloodstream. One thing I like to do is take two ibuprofen after I eat. One of the main side effects of a hangover is a raging headache, and by preemptively taking Advil or Tylenol, you are helping to prevent the headache before it even starts.

Another thing that is good to do either before you go out or before you go to sleep is making sure you have a full bottle of water by your bedside. Even better, have a bottle of water with liquid IV or some form of liquid electrolytes to help you rehydrate. Being fully hydrated will also help to stop headaches. This being said if you remember to, try and drink at least some water before you go to bed. This will help to dilute the alcohol to make sure you are not still drunk when you wake up.

If you do fall asleep without doing any of these preventative hangover hacks, your best bet is to drink water and eat as soon as you can when you wake up. This way, if you do have a headache that needs nurturing, you can take an Advil as soon as possible. After the medicine starts to sink in, one of the best ways to feel better in my opinion is to take a nice, long, and hot shower. Although this may not cure the hangover entirely, it can help improve your circulation and make you feel more refreshed. I also like to wear a face or eye mask after I get out of the shower. One thing I recommend is putting your eye masks in the fridge or freezer so they are nice and cold to help depuff your face.

Finally, after you are all fresh and clean, with your favorite snack in hand and a bottle of water by your side, get right back in bed. Turn the lights off put on your favorite show or movie and relax! It may not be the most productive way to spend the day, but letting your body recover is not a crime. Take a nap, make sure you are eating enough and staying hydrated, and enjoy a lazy day letting your body rest and recuperate for the next day.