Bed Rotting or Rest?: Maintaining a Healthy Balance Between Rest and Productivity 

Everyone deserves to have a day every once in a while where they can do absolutely nothing except lay in bed. A day like this is so popular that Bruno Mars even released The Lazy Song in 2010, a full 3 minutes and 20 seconds of lyrics describing the art of doing practically nothing. But how often is this necessary? When does a day of rest and relaxation slowly cross into a grey area, commonly described today with the term “bed rotting.”

“Bed rotting” is a term that has gone viral on many social media platforms. Prominently seen on TikTok and widely used amongst Gen Z, it describes the act of spending excessive time in bed. This time can be spent lounging, scrolling, or napping. “Rotting” is not necessarily because you’re tired but because you simply do not feel like dealing with any other task or responsibility.

While the term itself is somewhat dramatic, it really does resonate with a lot of high school and college students suffering from burnout and an overwhelming sense of exhaustion trying to juggle both their academics and understanding their path towards the future. The act of bed rotting is not used to romanticize laziness, but to highlight the method of escapism used by many to destress.

It rose to popularity at the peak of the pandemic, normalizing rest in a world obsessed with hustle culture. People were forced to stay inside, with little to do. It didn’t take long for people to begin to romanticize and create an aesthetic surrounding this new way of life for the time being. Videos featuring dimly lit bedrooms, cozy beds, and comfort shows quickly gained traction, representing the reality of most young adults stuck at home.

But what started as a coping mechanism for burnout and a way to connect with others during the pandemic has potentially turned into another form of avoidance. Life is stressful – we all know that, but it’s important to remember that productivity does not always need to be draining. Society today is very productivity oriented, leaving many to succumb to the perceived need to produce as much work in as little time as possible, never escaping that cycle.

It’s important to understand that while productivity is necessary, it should never make you feel burnout intentionally. A balance between work and rest is needed for everyone. Rest as a response to work and stress is earned, but this can quickly turn into the habit of avoidance that bed rotting seems to promote.

The balance between work and productivity is different for everyone. For me, I need at least 8 hours of sleep each night to function, while I have friends who can get through the day just fine after 5. While the boundaries may be different, there is a clearer line that determines when one has turned to rest and comfortability to avoid the things in their lives that need to be done. It can be so easy to get stuck in this cycle, but recognizing what is causing the lack of motivation is the first step in moving forward. The balance that is right for you begins with not only understanding the things you enjoy, but also understanding how to enjoy the things you may not want to do, but have to do.

With all of that being said, recognize that rest is necessary, but so is intention.There’s nothing wrong with a day in bed every once in a while, but if that becomes your default, it might be time to reevaluate. Rest isn’t the enemy of productivity, but a vital part of it. So instead of choosing between bed rotting or submitting to the grind, learn how to rest with purpose, and find the balance that allows you to put your best self forward.