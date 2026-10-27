Angels are Back: 2026 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show Recap 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Manhattan chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This year, Bella Hadid opened the fashion show, revealing one of the first themes of floral designs. This year’s themes featured a lot of fantasy floral, wings with metallic and mechanical features and crystal-encrusted designs. I found these themes to be far better than last year’s themes, which featured a sporty half-time show. These themes really brought back the classic 2000s fashion show that we have all been yearning for.

As for performers this year, Megan Moroney was the first performer. I felt that country music did not fit in with the show’s vibe, and her wings noticeably got in the way of many of the models walking down the aisle. Tate McRae looked stunning in the all-red lingerie set and made an iconic catwalk down the aisle. Her performances were really good and totally fit for the fashion show. KATSEYE performed during the PINK halftime show, and I loved the outfits featuring a lot of the PINK dog keychains. Finally, Megan Thee Stallion’s performance was truly iconic. She performed so well, and her outfit was phenomenal.

Kylie Jenner wore this year’s fantasy bra, the first fantasy bra since 2018. The 2026 fantasy bra was made by Jacob & Co., which took over 1,000 hours to make, and cost 50 million dollars to make. This bra features 4,410 diamonds, with a center 75.54-carat yellow diamond made of 18K gold. This is the most expensive fantasy bra ever featured in the fashion show, with most of the bras only costing between 2 million and 3 million dollars.

Kobe Bryant’s daughter, Natalia Bryant, made her debut walking down the fashion show during PINK’s part of the show. Some other people who were featured in this year’s show include Candice Swanepoel, Ashley Graham, Alex Consani, Gigi Hadid, and Trinity Rodman. Influencers Quenlin Blackwell and Gabriela Moura were also featured. Adriana Lima closed out this year’s show, truly representing a Victoria’s Secret Angel.