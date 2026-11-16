This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Manhattan chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Moving to college goes far beyond decorating your dorm, making new friends, and being in a new environment. It is a crucial era of your life in which you will have to learn how to live by yourself. Without having your parents in everyday life, it’s a time in your life that comes with a mix of excitement, sadness and nostalgia—this is the moment when reality hits you with the fact that you are no longer a kid. For that reason, here is some advice that I have learned during my journey of adapting to my new life as a college student in New York City.

Homesickness

Homesickness can be different for every person. Some people miss their family more than others, and some other people miss the idea of having someone in charge of you every time. In my experience, it was more getting used to the idea that I was on my own. I felt that I had to be perfect all the time to prove to my parents that they didn’t make a mistake on letting me go at 18.

The best thing you can do to handle homesickness is getting out of your dorm a little bit. To me, staying at the dorm makes me feel lonelier, and going out at least to the library or for a walk makes me feel better. In fact, it makes me feel more independent. Since I am in New York City, I like going out to places that tourists frequent. I like sometimes going alone, but going out with friends can be fun too. The goal is not to forget your hometown or to “ghost” your family, but to feel less isolated and more comfortable in your new place. Take your time, and don’t rush because homesickness is very different for everyone.

Reading the syllabus and knowing the office hours saves lives (and grades)

Before moving to college, I remember my TikTok For You page was filled with advice. Everyone had different suggestions, but the one they all had in common was “read the syllabus.” Once I moved to college, I got all my professors’ syllabus and I realized the amount of information they all have, such as future assignments, deadlines, grade policies, etc. I realized that all the answers to the obvious questions people usually made in class were already answered in the syllabus, so I advise you that every night before class check it just in case. That way, you will have an idea of what is going to happen the next day.

Also, going to office hours might not seem as important as you might think, but it is. I used to think that I wasn’t going to need it until I went, and it was very helpful. Just because college is harder, and you are supposed to “grow up,” does not mean you have to handle everything on your own. If you need help, never feel shame to go to office hours or ask questions to your professors. That is better than pretending you are too mature and end up messing up everything because you wanted to figure it out on your own. If you ask for help and receive it, you are more likely to have better impressions in front of your professors and more likely to do better.

The first trip back home

Traveling to your hometown after spending months in college can feel weird because now your dorm is the place where you have everything. When I traveled to Dallas two months after moving to New York City for college, I felt so weird. I ended up having an identity crisis about what place in the world is my home. My mom and my sister were telling me in different situations: “you still live here” or “you don’t live here anymore.” Hearing that made me confused on what place is actually my home, but in the end, I realized that both places can be my home and that there is nothing wrong with that.

You can’t control that you are going to feel out of place in your own house, or that your family would remind you of whether you still live or not in that house, but what you can control is how to handle that situation. That identity crisis is not necessarily bad, in fact you need it to realize that at some point you will actually live on your own and make your own life, it just feels weird now because it is your first time living life out of your parents’ sight. What you can do is to talk with someone you know will understand and validate your feelings. The weird feeling is never going away, but opening yourself about it can help you to realize that it is a normal stage of life and that you can have a home in both places. Another thing that has helped me go through this new stage of my life is writing it, whether here or in my personal diary.

College will not be easy at first, but I promise you that finding your people, and putting effort into improving and validating your emotions, will make things better for you. You just have to take the initiative and recognize it to be prepared for anything that can come up in the way.