Local Eats: Come to Dinner With Me at An Beal!

Recently, a friend and I were looking for a real meal for dinner on one of the first beautiful days we have had in a while. After contemplating whether we should go for deli sandwiches in the park or halal from our favorite truck on Broadway, we shuffled into local favorite An Beal Bocht Café just down the street from campus on 238th. It ended up being one of those perfect neighborhood nights that you just want to bottle up and save.

The second we stepped through the door, the place gave off that warm, authentic Irish pub vibe — low lighting, rustic wooden tables, cozy mismatched chairs, and local artwork lining the walls. You could hear the hum of easy conversations and some classic Irish folk music playing softly in the background. It felt like the kind of spot where you could easily lose track of time.

We grabbed a seat near the open door to bathe in the unfamiliar warmth of the air while protecting our eyes from the setting sun, and Dan immediately made us feel welcome. Super friendly, laid-back, and full of good recommendations, he really helped set the tone for the evening. He even let us try some of his chosen meals for the night, Beal’s famous Fish & Chips! I was lucky enough to have had these before, and therefore needed no convincing to have another bite. The batter is light and the perfect amount of crispy, the fish is cooked to perfection and their fries NEVER disappoint. What a way to start our meal!

For dinner, I ordered the Cobb salad(above), and it was fantastic — fresh, hearty, and beautifully put together with crisp greens, avocado, blue cheese, chicken, bacon, and all the good stuff you hope for in a Cobb. Paired with my favorite sip served at An Beal, a Doc’s Hard Apple Cider, it made for the perfect, light spring supper.

My friend decided to go with the bartender’s recommendation and tried the buffalo wings, which ended up being incredible, along with the Caesar salad. The wings were packed with flavor — spicy but not overwhelming — and the Caesar was fresh and creamy, exactly what you want from a classic.Even though we were pretty full at that point, we couldn’t say no to dessert. We decided to split a slice of Lloyd’s famous carrot cake(below), which definitely lived up to the hype. It was moist, packed with just the right amount of spice, and topped with a luscious cream cheese frosting that wasn’t overly sweet. Honestly, it was the perfect way to end the meal.

An Beal Bocht isn’t just a restaurant — it’s a real community spot. Besides the great food, it’s known for live music nights, poetry readings, and art shows, making it a true hub for local culture in Riverdale. Between the welcoming atmosphere, amazing food, and down-to-earth service, it’s a place I recommend to anyone in the area. If you’re ever in the Bronx and want a cozy, authentic Irish pub experience, An Beal Bocht should be at the top of your list.