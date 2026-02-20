15 Gift Ideas For The Girl Who “Has Everything”

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Manhattan chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Every few months, my sister and I exchange the same predictable text: “What do you want for the upcoming occasion?” Our responses are consistently “idk” or “just money.” And while cash is a great gift, it lacks the sentimental charm of a wrapped surprise. So, I’ve picked 15 gifts I’ve received, given, or added to my own wish list—perfect for the girl in your life who claims she “has everything.”

For the girls who love beauty products:

As an avid makeup wearer, there are some products I’ve gotten as gifts and simply cannot imagine my life without. High on that list is the Original MakeUp Eraser. While a “washcloth” might sound like a dull gift, these towels are magic. They remove every trace of makeup in a single swipe, and unlike micellar water and cotton rounds, they are reusable and eco-friendly.

Glossy lips are having a major moment right now, so before we inevitably return to the matte look, here are two ways to gift this trend. Dior’s Addict Lip Glow Oil pairs perfectly over your favorite lipstick or even just your natural shade for a high-end finish. Alternatively, the e.l.f. Glow Reviver Lip Oil, if you’re shopping for a girl on a budget, is the perfect dupe. I’ve used both and don’t leave the house without either!

Perfume can be a tricky gift if you don’t know her signature scent, but you can’t go wrong with a Sol de Janeiro Jet Set. It’s the perfect way to sample their product and the bag includes a body wash, lotion, and fragrance mist. Maybe I’m getting old, but I genuinely love receiving a body wash and lotion set. If you’re looking for an alternative with even more scent variety, any gift set from Bath & Body Works is a classic.

For the girls who love jewelry:

Jewelry is a deeply personal gift. If you know she loves to accessorize but you’re feeling a bit lost, here are a few tips to get you started:

Before you buy, take note of two things:

Metal Preference: Does she primarily wear gold or silver?

Daily Staples: What are her “must-haves”? Does she gravitate toward bracelets, necklaces, or earrings?

Depending on what she wears most, these two brands are foolproof options:

For Earrings & Necklaces: Kendra Scott offers a fantastic variety of staple pieces and curated sets. Their designs are perfect for creating a look that is both simple and elegant.

For Bracelets: If she’s a bracelet lover, you can’t go wrong with one or two pieces from enewton. Available in 14k gold-filled and sterling silver, these pieces are durable enough for daily wear; they truly go everywhere you do.

And even if your “giftee” already owns enewton, their wide variety makes it easy to buy them a piece that adds to their stack. I actually never used to be a bracelet person, but now I wear mine every single day. Honestly, I think I missed my calling, I should have been an enewton brand ambassador.

For the girls who enjoys practical gifts:

This category is dedicated to my sister, who doesn’t share my love for frivolous “just because” gifts. Over the years, I’ve learned that if I don’t buy her something she actually needs, it’s headed straight for the donation bin. For context: the hair straightener I bought her three years ago gets used weekly, but who knows what happened to the jewelry I’ve gifted.

The first gift that never fails is an experience. This could be anything from a museum trip or a movie to a nice dinner or a concert. Some of my favorite memories with my sister have come from the Broadway shows and concerts we’ve attended for birthdays and holidays. In my eyes, the memory is the gift that keeps on giving, long after a tangible item might have lost its luster.

If you prefer a physical gift, a small wristlet or crossbody from a brand like Coach is perfect for the girl who wants to go out without being weighed down. This Coach wristlet is my concert go-to as it fits my essentials: lip gloss, ID, and a credit card.

And for the frequent traveler, a dedicated jewelry box or makeup organizer is both practical and thoughtful gift. Listen, there is absolutely nothing wrong with throwing your beauty products into a gallon Ziploc bag, but my life changed the moment I was gifted a real travel organizer. The same goes for jewelry—I used to just wear one set of jewelry the whole trip, but now I love having the organized space to bring options without anything getting lost or tangled.

For the girls who enjoys cooking/baking/mixology:

Whether she’s a pro at meal prepping, a baker, or the group’s favorite mixologist, these gifts are kitchen essentials. This Mason Jar Sets is one of my favorite Christmas gifts from a few years back. As someone who needs a quick breakfast, these are absolute lifesavers for prepping overnight oats. For the girl on the move, a dedicated salad jar container is the ultimate hack for a fresh, quick lunch on the go. And whether she’s into cooking, baking, or crafting the perfect mocktail, a recipe book is a classic. You can gift a curated one or, for a more personal touch, a blank journal for her to fill with her own or favorite recipes.

For the girls who’s personality shines through their decor:

Walking through the checkout line at TJ Maxx and getting lured in by those irresistible decor pieces, mugs, and candles is my absolute weakness. But this year, instead of reaching for yet another candle, try gifting one of these thoughtful decorations that feel a bit more intentional.

While I’m a huge advocate for having framed photos in every room, this Spotify frame elevates the sentiment. By pairing a favorite memory with a personalized song, you’re not just giving a picture; you’re giving a soundtrack. This Book-Themed Vase is the perfect gift for the girl who always has fresh flowers on her desk. But even when empty, the “book” itself acts as a chic, non-traditional piece of decor that feels personal. And for the girls who love nature but can’t quite keep a plant alive (no judgment! It’s me too), go for a gift that stays “evergreen.” These Birth Month Bouquets are a beautiful way to celebrate her year-round. I’m also obsessed with these Stained Glass Succulents; when “planted” in a vase of pebbles, they add a stunning pop of color without ever needing sunlight or water.

Finishing Touches:

No matter what you decide to gift her, if it’s from the heart, that’s what truly counts. Whether it’s a delicate piece of jewelry or a set of custom playing cards for your next game night, the best gifts are the ones that show you really know her.