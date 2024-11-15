The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Halloween is over and done with. What’s next? Thanksgiving? Christmas? The impending cold front that comes with winter? Yes to all of those things. We are forgetting one last thing: relaxation.

Everyone wants to rush to the next holiday and get ahead of their shopping. We should take this time to reset, recharge, and enjoy. Nobody realizes this, but November offers us a chance to grow. It is the perfect weather, where you are not hit fully by seasonal depression and you can still go outside to do fun things. It also makes you realize that there are such limited days of the semester left, so it gives you the mindset to try new things.

November is peak sweater weather. You can catch me wearing the same uniform every day: a pair of jeans, sneaker, and a comfy long-sleeved sweater. You can try new fall nail colors and reset your closet. The clear air in the morning is the best way to start the walk to class. You can also accompany that walk with a cold or hot drink. The world is your oyster!

Why do we want to skip the month? Just because it more of a mundane part of the year, does not mean we should exile it from the calendar. Sometimes the best memories happen in the most unexpected places and times.

So I urge you to take the month of November by the reigns. Yes, the month will be stressful as big projects will be due and finals will be in the back of your mind. Nevertheless, I want you to enjoy the last full month of the fall semester. Use it to grow and set yourself up for a productive December. It is another month to be surrounded by your favorite people and to try new things. Don’t fall into the trap of thinking it is winter and that nothing will happen anymore.

I am not trying to convince you to change your favorite month to November. I want you to see what the month has to offer. It is more than just what is in between Halloween and Thanksgiving. You can still have adventures and memories that will be talked about for years to come. Just try to go into the month with a new attitude and perspective. Trust me, it will change how you look at the year forever.