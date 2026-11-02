Five Ways to Reset Your Mind During Winter 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at LUM chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As Daylight Savings comes to an end, the days feel shorter and the nights longer. This change in season can often bring up unwanted feelings of sadness, anxiety, or loneliness. Sometimes combatting these feelings does not require a complete lifestyle change. Although sometimes professional help may be the best solution, below are five ways to help refresh your mindset.

Prioritize Natural Daylight and Movement

Although the colder temperatures may make it more difficult, it’s crucial to get outdoors, even in the winter. Natural sunlight feeds our bodies the vitamins they need. Physical health is directly related to our mental health, and it’s important to take care of both. Staying active is also essential. A walk around the block can be enough to help regulate your nervous system and get you out of a funk.

Redefine What Productivity Looks Like

It’s common to feel less motivated during the winter season. Allow yourself to reevaluate what productivity is to you. Sometimes a slight change in routine can help you stay on top of your requirements without burning yourself out. Focus on achieving goals versus checking off your to-do list.

Give Yourself Permission to Slow Down

Use winter as a time to rest and recharge. The colder season doesn’t need to be a time meant for survival, it can be used for resetting your mind and body. There’s no need to feel guilty over taking time to rest.

Stay Connected

Social isolation can increase symptoms of sadness or anxiety. The colder months make it more tempting to stay inside, but staying connected with the people in your life is its own form of self care. Check-ins on the people you love can help both parties.

Give Yourself Things to Look Forward To

Break up your routine by giving yourself things to look forward to. Whether it’s a new activity, a craft, or trying a new food, little things to anticipate can make the seasons more exciting.

Changing a mindset does not always require reinventing yourself. However, it’s important to remember that although these tactics can help reduce the “winter blues,” if you or a loved one are struggling mentally, professional help is available.