Autumn is officially underway, meaning it is time for apple pies and pumpkin-spiced desserts of all kinds. Baking can be a great stress reliever when the semester starts to get busy. Although, it can be challenging to bake in an oven from the early 2000s with a sliver of countertop space. I recently made chocolate peanut butter cupcakes and want to share five tips that helped me enjoy the process and the results!

Clean as You Go

The worst thing after working to bake a delicious treat is seeing the pile of dishes stacked up in the sink. Washing dishes and cleaning off the countertop as the recipe progresses gives you more space to work. Sometimes these recipes can have a lot of ingredients, so I like to put away each ingredient right after I use it. Future you will be grateful!

Don’t be Afraid of Substitutes

Dorm pantries and fridges are usually small and cramped with every snack imaginable for multiple roommates, so you may not have the three types of sugar or specific type of milk a recipe calls for. This is okay! Do not spend money on ingredients you are only going to use a few times during the semester—find a substitute. After a quick google search, you can find multiple other options that will work just as well. My cupcake recipe called for buttermilk but was easily replaceable with yogurt and there was no discernible difference in taste.

Buy Disposable Containers

The best part about baking is sharing your homemade treats with friends! Be sure to buy disposable containers to give out baked goods to friends. This way, there is no worry about washing and returning containers weeks later. Lots of recipes produce more than one serving size, so it is great to bake treats to share at study sessions or give out to neighbors.

Ask Neighbors for Ingredients

Speaking of neighbors, it is a good idea to ask around to see if someone has an ingredient you may need. In the cases of baking soda and baking powder, recipes usually need less than a teaspoon, but they are sold in giant boxes. Borrowing a small amount of milk or sugar is not a bad thing, and it is a great way to meet your neighbors. Make sure to bring them a slice of pie or cupcake as a thank you!

Decorate to Destress

The baking process can be stressful and time consuming, but do not neglect the decorating portion. Sitting around your dining table decorating desserts with friends is a great activity to do when you need a break from the chaos of the semester. I recommend everyone bring a few toppings and take lots of pictures of the finished products. Make sure to put down a tablecloth so cleaning up is easy!