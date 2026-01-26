Five New Hobbies to Try in 2026 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at LUM chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

A fresh year has dawned, and the world feels awash in new light. With the turning of the calendar, it’s the perfect moment to embrace new experiences. Why not make self-care and joy your resolutions, and discover hobbies that spark your creativity and happiness?

Journaling/Scrapbooking

If you’ve ever scrolled through TikTok, you’ve likely seen those dreamy DIY travel journals, bursting with color, memories, and personality. Kick off your year by journaling: capture everyday magic or immortalize your favorite moments in a scrapbook. It’s a creative escape and a beautiful way to celebrate your life’s little adventures.

Reading

Reading has become one of my all-time favorite escapes. It’s not just a cliché! Books truly nourish the mind and offer a peaceful sanctuary from the hustle and bustle. Channel your inner Blair Waldorf, pick up a book, and lose yourself in a world of romance, drama, or mystery. There’s a story out there waiting to sweep you off your feet.

Baking

Who can resist the aroma of freshly baked chocolate chip cookies or the creamy delight of homemade strawberry cheesecake? Instead of visiting your favorite bakery, step into your own kitchen and become the chef. Baking isn’t just about treats, it’s about exploring new skills, stepping outside your comfort zone, and enjoying the sweet rewards at the end.

Pilates

Pilates might not be a brand-new trend, but it’s a timeless favorite. Embrace your inner powerhouse with this graceful yet challenging way to get active. It’s the perfect blend of strength, flexibility, and self-love. plus, you’ll feel invigorated, strong, and confident as you move through the year.

Sewing

If you adore fashion and creativity, sewing is your runway to self-expression. Imagine designing and crafting your own unique pieces, or maybe even starting trends your friends will love. Who knows? This year, your closet could feature outfits no one else in the world owns (yet!).

I hope these ideas spark your imagination and inspire you to step into the new year with curiosity and courage. These are just a few of my favorite hobbies, but the possibilities are endless. Remember, all it takes is one bold step to start something new. Here’s to your year of joy, creativity, and self-discovery!