5 Crafts to Make This Spring

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at LUM chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Looking for cute, low-budget things to do on a rainy spring day this semester? Here are a few spring crafts to enjoy with friends while waiting for the sun to come back out!

Pipe Cleaner Flowers

To make the perfect centerpiece that never wilts away, order some pipe cleaners and stems from amazon. To create the perfect bouquet with friends, try to have everyone watching different tutorials for a wide variety of flowers. When my roommates and I made these, we created tulips, roses, lilies, and many more. The videos are usually under 5 minutes, and each flower takes around half an hour to complete, but you definitely get faster at it as you go!

Pottery Paint and Sip

For the perfect spring paint and sip activity, head to your local craft store for mini flowerpots and some acrylic paint. You can let your creativity run wild, try to guess who painted which pot, and have a tangible memory of this spring semester. Even if you don’t plan to garden anytime soon, these little pots can look pretty displayed on your desk holding miscellaneous items, like pens or hair ties. Just make sure to cover the table before you start!

Diamond Art

Recently, I have been obsessed with these flower diamond art bookmarks from Michaels. Diamond art crafts are inexpensive kits that are time-consuming but so worth it once you finish. You can get more practical ones like bookmarks or coasters, or just large prints to decorate your dorm walls. On a really rainy spring day, I recommend getting together with friends and taking a time-lapse video to document your progress!

Flower Presses

Get outside for a bit and take a nature walk to find the perfect flowers to remember the season. Daisies, pansies, and violas are best for flower-pressing beginners, and make sure they are freshly picked and dry. Then cut the stems and start layering cardboard and blotting paper above and below, making sure the petals do not overlap. There is a 2-3 week-long waiting period for this craft, as the petals need to completely dry out before removing the cardboard. You can create bookmarks, lots of home decor like coasters or candles, or even a new phone case

Clay Magnets

For a small and simple craft, all you need is some clay, paint, and magnets to comletely transform your basic dorm fridge. Try making some of these mini flowers, or make random items that will bring a smile to your face each time you walk by! Air dry clay is super easy to work with and can be remolded quickly if any mistakes are made. Any clay shaping tools are not required, but they will help with creating more precise petals.