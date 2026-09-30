7 Best Places to Study at Longwood University

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Longwood chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

We are now officially more than a month into the semester, and with work piling up, it’s important to find a nice, productive place to study. Here are some places to help make the most of your study time on campus:

Allen Hall

This is one of the newest academic buildings on our campus and is a beautiful place to study. This building has an arch in which there are great big windows where you can people watch to your hearts content.

Upchurch Study Rooms

One of my favorite places to study on campus is a study room in upchurch. These rooms offer a quiet environment for people to focus in. They also come equipped with tv screens that can help with watching videos or doing homework for class.

Greenwood Library

The library is a great quiet space that can provide a great environment for studying. It also has private study rooms and group study rooms. A nice perk about the library is that most of the tables are whiteboard tables so you can jot down notes right in front of you or doodle while you do work.

Rotunda

The Rotunda third and second floors offer a beautiful study environment in the heart of our college. Right beyond the staircase are tables that students can utilize to do work in the scenic backdrop that is Rotunda.

Longwood Ladies Row

This study spot is located between the mailroom and Maugan Alumni Center. Lining this walkway are benches that offer a place to sit and do work while outside. They nestled under a row of trees that provide the perfect amount of shade and sunlight to complete work.

Picnic Tables

All around campus are picnic tables outside waiting to be used by students. Sitting outside can help students be more productive and allows people to take in the fresh air. This also allows students to see and listen to nature around them.

Chichester

If you do not want to be outside, but still want the sunlight, Chichester second and third floor is a great place for you! All the windows give you the opportunity to soak in the sun while still being inside.

I hope that maybe one of the spots on this list piqued your interest, but most of all I hope you are able to have a productive semester wherever you may study!