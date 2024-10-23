The Shower Products I Can’t Live Without

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Lasell chapter.

Every girl likes to smell good, and that compliment is such an amazing feeling to get. Here are the products that I use that get me the most compliments.

As with any other person, my favorite comment to get is that I smell good. I focus a lot of my everyday products off of how good they smell and also their cost. I prefer to smell sweet and almost edible I’d say. I have been told on more than one occasion that people can always tell right after I shower because there is a sweet yet fancy smell that lingers. These are the variety of products I use in and after the shower that make me smell so good.

Method Body Wash Simply Nourish or Stay Hydrated: Out of these two I do enjoy the sweeter smell of Simply Nourish. It smells so sweet and pairs so well with the lotion I use after my shower. Both however do not have an overwhelming scent of coconut, but instead a light and sweet smell.

L’Oreal Paris Everpure Bond Strengthening Shampoo and Conditioner: This is one of the multiple shampoo and conditioner combos that I use. This doesn’t have a sweet smell to it, but it makes my hair so soft and I do get so many compliments from people that my hair does smell really good after I wash it with this.

Love Beauty And Planet Coconut Water & Mimosa Flower: This is also another shampoo and conditioner combination that I have been in love with for around a year now. This always makes my hair feel so clean and so soft. I feel like this shampoo and conditioner smell stays in my hair the longest. Another one that I get compliments on whenever someone is touching my hair.

Eos Vanilla Cashmere Lotion and Shaving Cream: This right here is where I get the most compliments. Everyone tells me I either smell like a cupcake or candy when I put this on. I have never felt so soft and hydrated when I use this and my body oil together. However, even using this on its own has me feeling soft for days after. This is what I would recommend any vanilla girly buys, as this has become my number one staple in my routine.

Vaseline Body Gel Oil Cocoa Radiant: This is one of my personal favorite after-shower steps as it not only smells good but again hydrates my skin an amazing amount. I find that I like to use this right after I shave and get out of the shower because it makes me feel so soft. I also like to use it when I am going out as a base for my perfume and to give my body a little extra shine.

Wildplus Body Juice Cinnamon Bun: This was a gift to me that I fell in love with pretty quickly. It is a body oil that smells so nice. It has a very strong cinnamon smell but I feel like it always makes me smell so good when I use it on its own after a shower. It leaves me feeling slick and smelling like a sweet treat.

I think smelling good is such an important factor in life. It is something that is such a confidence booster and just makes me feel so good about myself. These shower products are in my routine either rotated out or constantly because they make me feel so amazing. These are products I have or will repurchase because I cannot see myself without them.