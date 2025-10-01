This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Lasell chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Do you like pasta, garlic, and lemon? Then you will likely enjoy my go-to vegan pasta recipe! I created it when I first started learning how to cook. I included a bunch of ingredients and flavors that I enjoyed throughout my life. For instance, olive oil is a common ingredient in food from Lebanon, which is also where my parents are from. As a result, I have enjoyed many dishes that include olive oil and see it as my favorite oil. This is the recipe that I always make whenever I have some pasta on hand. I hope you will enjoy this recipe as much as I do.

Ingredients

I tend not to measure the amounts of any of the ingredients that I include in my recipe when making it. I recommend that you add as much of each ingredient as you like, depending on your personal taste and how many people you are cooking for.

Pasta (I usually use protein pasta for personal reasons, but I suggest using regular pasta since it tastes the same and is cheaper.)

Lemon juice (Both freshly squeezed and store-bought will do.)

Dried thyme

Basil (I recommend basil leaves, but dried basil also works.)

Garlic powder

Olive oil

Steps to Follow

Step 1: Boil a pot of water.

Step 2: Add pasta to the water. Cook it until it is al dente by following the instructions on the box the pasta was in.

Step 3: Once the cooking is complete, drain the water from the pasta.

Step 4: While the pasta is still hot, add the lemon juice, dried thyme, basil, garlic powder, and olive oil to the pasta.

Step 5: Mix the ingredients together.

Step 6: Dig in!

Conclusion

I understand that not everybody will like the recipe that I outlined. As a result, I suggest that you alter the recipe in any way you wish. Do you like mushrooms? Add some mushrooms. Do you dislike the taste of basil? Don’t add any to the pasta. Do you prefer onion powder to garlic powder? Replace the garlic powder with onion powder. It’s your pasta, so you should make it the way you want. Personally, I will continue using the unchanged recipe to make delicious pasta, and I hope you or someone you share this recipe with will enjoy doing so, too.