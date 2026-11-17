This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Krea chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

At college, my days run on my own logic. I wake up when my first class demands it, eat when I’m hungry and make spontaneous plans whenever the group chat is most active. With three 8:30am classes this trimester, followed by uni practice that stretches until midnight, I’m convinced that my routine has turned me into a messy amalgamation of both an early bird and a night owl for most of the week.

Then break starts, and I find myself trying to navigate the duality of an environment that feels both familiar and foreign. At college, I have agency over almost every decision. It’s freeing but also a little exhausting because I’m the only one running the schedule. At home, days revolve around other people’s alarm clocks. Breakfast is served based on when the majority wakes up, and all the lights go off when my mom decides it’s time to hit the sack.

I’m suddenly thrust into a different operating system: dinner at 8pm sharp, water-filled dishes in the sink, and a 9:30pm curfew that seems like a non-negotiable clause written in a family contract I didn’t sign. I’ve gone from living in my self-contained bubble to reporting my whereabouts every two minutes. Thank God my parents haven’t yet discovered Find My1. Otherwise I’d soon be reduced to a living GPS unit.

The hardest adjustment, however, is going to bed before midnight. Polite reminders soon escalate into rebukes: “Phone neeche rakho aur chupchaap so jao!” (Put your phone away and go to sleep, without another word!). I brush off each comment with a falsely reassuring “I’ll go to bed soon” only to stay up for another hour. With a soul-piercing side eye, my mom retreats to her room in resignation. Yet, having to sleep anytime before 12 feels like experiencing jet lag without a time zone switch. The circumstances have changed, but my body clock hasn’t.

No one tells you, though, that the irony of returning home has little to do with routine. It’s space.

After months of sharing a room with someone else, you long for a space truly of your own. You come back home only to realise that you’ve been reduced to a guest living on rent rather than a permanent inhabitant… because my sister finally decided it was time to colonize my beloved room.

And by that, I mean shifting things around, random textbooks haphazardly squeezed into rows of my personalized book collection, and the worst one of them all – removing my BTS2 wall posters (my most prized possession) only to replace them with cringey motivational quotes. My wardrobe, unsurprisingly, has been converted into a storage unit for winter sweaters and my mom’s purse collection. What was once an organised room is now a space that looks like it was attacked by a raccoon. I found it mildly offensive that my room had managed to develop an entirely different personality in my absence. So I began my rather reluctant search for an alternative accommodation.

Over time, I’ve made peace with the couch in my living room instead. It’s a space I can (hesitantly) claim as mine. However, given that the living room is a “public space”, I brace myself for what follows. My dad occasionally poking his head into my laptop screen out of sheer curiosity. My mom’s interrogatory checkups of “Khaana kha liya? Paani pi liya?” (Did you have food? Did you drink water?).Not to mention my sister’s dramatic outbursts when there’s nothing to eat in the fridge.

Perhaps what I miss most is the luxury of having a place for everything. In college, my desk is where I work, my bed is where I rest, and my shelf is where my things belong. At home, getting dressed means digging through a bag and figuring out which bathroom is temporarily available. Studying means searching for a suitable workspace that isn’t the bed or a kitchen slab. Winding down means looking for a quiet spot away from the all-too-familiar household chaos. Soon, you realise that even the simplest of routines take great effort.

I’m still learning to handle the constant back and forth between these two lifestyles. At home, everyone builds their day around a pre-existing routine. Meanwhile, I’m coming from one that nobody else follows.

Nonetheless, I find myself missing pieces of each when I’m in the other. College gives me freedom, but self-sufficiency becomes a little draining. Home gives me care, albeit with a little less independence, and I’m still learning to carry the good parts of each.

Maybe growing up is about learning to find a sense of belonging in places that have lost familiarity.

For now, I’ll settle for a temporary home of comfort: my suitcase. At least, that’s one thing that always knows where it’s going.

1A location-tracking app that allows users to locate their Apple devices and share their real-time location

2 BTS (Bangtan Sonyeondan) is a popular South Korean boy band formed in 2013 under Big Hit Entertainment