Have you ever decided to perform a task but then something inside you makes you delay it, and you end up pushing it for later? Comfort is something that is addictive. It feels harmless, but what if comfort is the very thing actually disrupting our potential?

This is not just you. It is your mind at work. Research suggests that nearly seventy percent of college students struggle with procrastination in some form. That means most of us are not incapable or lazy. We are simply human. The mind is a very powerful part of us, and it often has more control over our behaviour than we realise. Sometimes, allowing it to take over can feel like being a hamster on a wheel, constantly moving, thinking, but not actually reaching anywhere.

We can get stuck in a loophole. Suppose we are determined to go to the gym, but our brain signals us to sleep instead. We plan to start assignments early, but end up scrolling. The tasks pile up quietly. Days pass and short term procrastination feels harmless, however it often becomes long term procrastination. It is important to realize that temporary stress for long-term goals is better than constant comfort with no progress.

Psychologists explain that the brain is designed to avoid discomfort and seek pleasure. Certain regions respond to stress or uncertainty as if it were a threat. So, when we decide to step into growth, even something small, the mind tries to protect us by pulling us back into the bubble. That bubble can feel safe and comfortable; however, it is important for it to eventually burst.

Being in college, balance becomes necessary. I have often experienced burnout while trying to manage academics, social life, fitness, health, and extracurricular activities. There were moments when resting or taking that extra nap felt like the right thing to do, yet this could be the very thing delaying our progress.

This is when the five second rule by Mel Robbins comes into play, this rule says that the moment we have an instinct to act, there are only a few seconds before the brain tries to talk us out of it. We have only five seconds to perform the act, otherwise we may not end up ever performing it. One simple way to use this rule is to count backwards 5, 4, 3, 2, 1 and begin. The countdown gives your mind less time to overthink and helps push you into action. It can be something very small, such as getting out of bed in the morning, picking up a book to start studying, or beginning a task you have been putting off. The action does not have to be perfect. What matters is simply taking the first step.

There are practical ways to reduce the mind’s influence. Breaking tasks into smaller, more manageable steps is essential. Starting becomes less intimidating when the task feels smaller. A helpful method is to just start and once you reach flow state it becomes easier to commit. Rewarding oneself or journaling regularly on key achievements and positive things done is also helpful. Temporary discomfort for long-term gain is always better than temporary comfort followed by regret later.

Many elderly people advise that in life, experiencing negative emotions like grief, stress, and sadness is simply part of being human. Growth is not meant to feel comfortable all the time. Five years from now, the excuses will fade and not the results. Time keeps passing, and it is important to move with it.“Action creates motivation, not the other way around.”-Zig Ziglar