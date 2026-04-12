The battle of cramming versus consistency

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Krea chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Remember that feeling when your heart is racing? Time feels faster than usual, the clock ticks louder than it ever has. You are already four coffees down, and your hands are slightly sweaty while your mind is oddly sharp. Suddenly, in those final hours before an exam, you are more focused than ever. But here is the strange part, that feeling never shows up when you first hear about the exam. Not when it is announced or the week before, in fact it only arrives at the very end, when there is no time left to waste.

When you study at the last minute, your body is reacting. That intense focus comes from a rush of adrenaline. It is your body’s built in emergency system, the same one designed to handle danger. Your brain clears out distractions, your energy rises, and suddenly, you manage to get a lot of work done in a very short time.

Meanwhile, something else is happening. When time is limited, your brain stops overthinking. You do not try to learn everything, but you go straight for what matters such as important topics, weak areas, and likely questions. There is even a simple idea behind it that work expands to fill the time you give it. So, when you only have one night, you somehow make that one night count.

However, here is the catch. Most of what you are doing at that moment is just dumping information into short term memory. It is like writing on a whiteboard instead of carving into stone. It is clear, but only for a little while. This is why you can walk into an exam and recall everything perfectly, then walk out and feel it all vanish almost immediately. You did not fully learn it, you just remembered it for that moment.

Since everything comes with a cost, cramming means less sleep and way more stress, both of which make it harder for your brain to actually process and store information deeply. It can lead to a good performance, but it is not something our brain is designed to rely on repeatedly.

Instead, another approach could be studying a bit after every lesson, coming back to topics more than once. This will not give the rush, there is no adrenaline, no urgency, and no racing clock, and something important happens, each time we revisit information, the brain strengthens the connection. It moves material from short term memory into long term memory. Over time, that builds something cramming never can, which is stability. You are not depending on last minute work, and in fact you already know the material.

Cramming can work. If you are stuck the night before an exam, it can help you pull things together. It can boost your focus and get you through the day. But it is a short term fix, not a long term system. Consistency, on the other hand, does not feel powerful in the moment, but it pays off in the end because of better recall, less stress, more confidence, and a deeper understanding. It is a much more sustainable, reliable, and safer approach.

I have often tried to stay up to track, fix my sleep schedule, and try to keep last day for revision but this rarely ever happens as there have been so many evenings where I have opened my notes, looked at the amount left, and quietly closed them again, telling myself I would “feel more ready” later. Later almost always turns into the night before, when the silence feels heavier, the clock feels louder, and suddenly I care a lot more than I did all week. I have sat there making promises to time, choosing chapters like I am trying to fit too much into too little time, hoping I pick the right things. Cramming, for me, has never really been a choice, it has been something I slip into after avoiding starting for too long. The adrenaline is a boost, not something to depend on, but I have caught myself waiting for it because it is the only time everything else fades and I finally focus. That late night version of someone who can suddenly focus is not different person, it is just them under pressure, and maybe that is why it feels so tempting to rely on it. The goal is not to wait for that pressure, but to learn how to focus like that without it, even when nothing feels urgent and no one is forcing you to start. In the end, it is not about how much you learn the night before, but how much you actually remember in the long term.