If procrastination were an Olympic sport, my event would be the 100-meter Scroll. Not the regular kind, of course. I’m talking about elite-level, thumb-conditioned, algorithm-trained scrolling. The kind of scrolling where your screen time report gently asks if you’re okay, and you whisper, “Yes, I’m training.” The stadium lights dim, the crowd roars, and somewhere in the distance, a notification pings. I step onto the track, phone in hand, ready to represent my country in the most prestigious event of the Procrastination Games.

The commentators would whisper my stats in reverent tones, “She once turned a 20-minute study break into a three-hour deep dive on how penguins propose to each other.” There would be replays that would show the moment I confidently said, “I’ll start in five minutes,” a phrase that has historically meant absolutely nothing. My training montage would include me opening my laptop with purpose, typing one sentence, and then somehow ending up reorganising my entire Notes app. True athletes cross-train between tracks. I cross-train between apps.

But make no mistake, this is not amateur procrastination, far from it. This is a strategic delay. This is art. While others crumble under looming deadlines, I thrive in the dramatic tension of “It’s due at 11:59 PM, and it is currently just 11:12 PM.” The ticking clock would become my soundtrack. The adrenaline? Unmatched. In those final minutes, I achieved a level of productivity that should be studied by scientists. Why start today, when you can emotionally panic about tomorrow? That isn’t avoidance; it’s called pacing.

Every great Olympian has a signature move. Mine begins with a noble intention to complete my assignment. However, before that can happen, obviously, I must clean my desk. And while cleaning my desk, I rediscover a book I haven’t touched in months. And while flipping through that book, I remember I should probably hydrate. And after getting water, I realise my room could use more posters. The open Google Doc fades quietly into the background as Pinterest takes centre stage. By the time I return to my Google Doc, I’ve solved three non-urgent problems and avoided the one that actually matters. Don’t get me wrong, I’ve got precision, focus, and discipline. It’s just… misplaced.

Of course, every athlete faces mental hurdles. Mine is the internal pep talk that sounds suspiciously like sabotage. “You work best under pressure,” I tell myself, as if that’s a personality trait and not a cry for help. “You deserve a break,” I whisper, before I’ve even started. It’s a delicate balance between self-care and self-sabotage, and I walk that tightrope with the confidence of someone who has absolutely not learned from past mistakes.

There would be rival nations in this Olympic arena, too. The Colour-Coded Early Starters, armed with highlighters and frightening levels of organisation. I respect them. But I cannot become them. My path is different, my sport demands resilience, the ability to stare at a deadline notification and say, “Interesting. Anyway.” It requires stamina and the endurance to watch “just one more episode”, knowing full well it’s a lie.

So yes, if procrastination were an Olympic sport, I would proudly stand on that podium, medal glinting under the lights, national anthem of “I’ll Do It Later” playing softly in the background. I would wave to the crowd of fellow students who had ever whispered, “I should really start that.” And maybe, just maybe, after my imaginary ceremony, I’d finally begin.

In five minutes.