Situationships, but Make it Productive

You know that one situationship? The one that sweeps you off your feet and makes you feel like the one? Productivity can be just like that. At first, it’s thrilling. You’re riding the high of back-to-back wins and that main character energy. But soon, things get messy. The pressure to ‘do more’ leaves you drained, and no matter how much you achieve, it’s never enough.

Sound familiar? Welcome to the toxic situationship that is productivity—love-bombing you one minute, then making you question your worth the next.

The talking stage: When productivity flirts with you

It starts small, a new planner, a motivational Instagram reel, the idea that this is your moment. Suddenly, productivity feels like your new crush. You wake up a little earlier, complete a few tasks, and feel that sweet rush of accomplishment. It’s comforting, like you’re finally in control of the chaos of college. “What if I kept this up?” you wonder. Why stop when you’re on a roll? Before long, you’re in deep and convinced that this ‘situationship’ with productivity is finally what’s going to turn you into that girl.

Love Bombing: The Honeymoon Phase of Hustle Culture

This is when productivity really turns on the charm. Suddenly, you’re thriving with color-coded calendars and finished assignments. Productivity isn’t just part of your life anymore; it’s your whole personality. “You’re so disciplined!” “I wish I had your focus!” The validation becomes intoxicating. You tell yourself, “This is it, I’ve unlocked my best self.” You’re stacking routines like they’re building blocks; 5 AM workouts, journaling, meditation, and maybe even squeezing in a side hustle. Rest days? Unnecessary. Breaks? For the weak. You’re convinced that as long as you keep pushing, you’ll stay on top.

But here’s the problem: love bombing isn’t about love, it’s about control. The high you’re chasing? They’re just enough to keep you hooked, turning your need for balance into an obsession with doing more. Before you know it, you’re burning out in the name of hustle.

Red Flags: When Productivity Turns Toxic

At first, the red flags look like dedication. Skipping meals to finish one more task. Canceling plans because you’re “too busy.” You tell yourself exhaustion is proof of ambition. But soon, the rush wears off. No matter how much you finish, it never feels like enough. The to-do list refills itself faster than you can clear it. Even moments meant for relaxing leave you restless, and your mind can’t stop racing through what’s left undone. You’re no longer chasing success; you’re running from the fear of not being enough. The worst part? You don’t even know who you are without the grind. Productivity isn’t motivating you anymore; it’s controlling you.

The Breakup: Letting Go of the Trap

One day, you just hit a wall. No buildup, just… done. The alarms you once jumped out of bed for now feel deafening. The planners and the routines sit untouched. At first, you cling to it, convinced you can fix things if you just manage your time better, or push a little harder. But the exhaustion doesn’t fade. Eventually, you admit the truth: this relationship isn’t working. Productivity promised you purpose, but left you burnt out and empty. The version of you that once felt unstoppable now feels drained and distant, like you’ve lost sight of yourself.

So you start letting go. Slowly, painfully. You still sit down with your to-do list, but this time you can’t bring yourself to finish it. Tasks pile up, and the guilt, sharp and unforgiving, sets in. You remind yourself that rest isn’t laziness, it’s survival. And even though it feels terrifying at first, you realize something: you’re not walking away to escape something. You’re walking away to find yourself again.

Glow Up: Falling in Love with Life Again

After the breakup, you feel lost, like you’re not sure how to fill the space productivity once occupied. But slowly, you start rebuilding. You rediscover the things you loved and abandoned when you were too busy trying to prove yourself. It feels strange at first, like you’re cheating on the person you used to be.

But this time, you’re not chasing validation. You’re not bending over backwards to keep productivity happy. And the best part? You realize you’re better off without the constant pressure to be more. Because now, you’re not just surviving, you’re thriving.

Just when you think you’ve moved on for good, productivity comes waltzing back in, all charming smiles and sweet promises. “This time will be different,” it whispers. And like clockwork, you fall for it. But here’s the thing: this time, you know the signs. You know when to walk away and when to remind yourself that your worth isn’t measured by how much you accomplish.

Maybe you’ll relapse now and then, because let’s be honest, college makes that inevitable. But you won’t stay stuck in the cycle. Because you’ve learned that real success isn’t about being busy 24/7, it’s about knowing when to step back, take a breath, and say: “Yeah, I’ll finish that tomorrow.”

So go ahead, and flirt with productivity if you must. Just remember, you’re the one in control now. And if it starts love-bombing you with endless to-do lists again? You know exactly where the block button is.