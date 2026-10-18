Party of One

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Krea chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

We often hear the phrase “Humans are social beings,” and romanticise the process of socialisation itself—going out with friends and attending parties become top priorities in our lives, especially at teenage and collegiate ages. But, in doing so, I have observed that we have started to perceive being alone as something negative. While pursuing social connections, we subconsciously begin believing that solitude represents the inability to fit in or make friends, therefore mistaking it for enforced loneliness. What happens next is that we try to make ourselves appear social, always surrounded by people and almost never alone in public, failing to realise that the ability to be unaccompanied is not a weakness; it is an underrated strength.

I have come to learn that solitude can offer some of the best opportunities for individual growth and evolution. Rather than limiting people’s social lives, it allows them to discover who they are apart from those they surround themselves with. On a daily basis, we spend so much time observing the people and world around us, analysing their emotions and choices, that we forget to take a moment to observe ourselves. And when we finally do, we perform a little self care routine without even realising it. Being alone with oneself can open avenues for self reflection, revealing so much about our personalities, needs, wants, and capabilities. A social butterfly, for example, could take this opportunity to reconnect with their inner self, while an introvert could find comfort in the stillness that solitude brings. When we allow ourselves to just be, away from the eyes of others, we build up the strength to be confident in who we are; becoming just a tad more unapologetic about ourselves.

Alone time can also serve as an unexpected launchpad for new, untapped ideas. I have observed that, when individuals are away from social environments, they tend to become freer in terms of their thought process. They stop restricting themselves based on people’s opinions, and just perceive things however they want to. This inevitably leads to the formation of original thoughts and fresh perspectives, which fosters creativity. So, essentially, we could look at solitude as a loosening of the invisible constraints we carry. This feeling is similar to that of removing a pair of tight shoes; we only realise how restrictive they were once they’re off.

Another understated skill that arises from solitude is the ability to be excited by stillness. After a point, quiet stops feeling like boredom and more like peace. We start to notice the small things, such as the cool breeze around the residence halls, or the way Narsi’s seems to come alive after 10 pm. We start to slow down and breathe, contrasting the fast-paced lives we lead day-to-day. And, most importantly, we learn how to enjoy our own company without requiring the constant presence of others, either online or offline.

In a world where such a significant portion of our lives is dedicated to society and technology, it is important to know how to be content by oneself. This doesn’t necessarily mean shutting others out or becoming a recluse, but rather accepting the fact that, once in a while, relying on ourselves is beautiful. Our families may support us, and our friends may uplift us, but we can’t seek comfort in these without finding comfort in ourselves first. Someone once told me “You can’t be happy with others if you can’t be happy with yourself,” and that stuck with me. The people in our lives are gifts, but so is the ability to be our own companion. This inner contentment allows us to embrace others freely and wholeheartedly.

So, despite all of this, why do we continue to be wary of solitude?

The answer to this question would be complicated, layered, and take maybe a whole book to thoroughly decode. It is a cocktail of explanations, including the fear of vulnerability, mistaken loneliness, social stigma, and many more. And while we may not fully understand this, there is one freeing truth we can hold on to: sometimes, people really don’t care! Most of them are usually too busy living their own lives to analyse ours. And maybe that’s our sign to embrace solitude once in a while.

No audience needed. Go on that solo walk. Grab a coffee by yourself. Study alone at the library.

Some of the most meaningful moments happen when no one is watching.