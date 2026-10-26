Over A Cup of Coffee

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Krea chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

How did I make it to university without drinking coffee? For years, coffee was just a drink people seemed unusually passionate about, and I never quite understood why. Then I came to university, tried iced coffee that a friend made for me, and I immediately began to understand the appeal. Somewhere between lectures, assignments, and trying to figure out what I wanted to do with my life, coffee became a part of my routine.

Looking back, I think I may have discovered something of a magic potion on a random Thursday. Not the kind that transforms you into a completely different person, unfortunately, or the kind that makes your assignments disappear overnight. It is more like the kind that makes an exhausting day feel a little lighter and gives you something to look forward to between lectures. And while the caffeine certainly helps, I have realised that coffee’s real magic has very little to do with the drink itself.

Think about how many plans begin with the simple question, “Do you want to grab coffee?” It is such an easy way to meet someone without needing a special occasion or an elaborate plan. You might go in intending to catch up for twenty minutes and end up spending three hours discussing university, future careers, and things that have absolutely nothing to do with either. Somewhere along the way, your coffee gets cold, but the conversation keeps going.

Coffee also seems to have a way of turning passing thoughts into actual plans. Perhaps it is the relaxed atmosphere of a coffee shop, or the simple act of sitting down with a cup of coffee, that makes conversations flow more naturally and ideas come more easily. A casual conversation over coffee about an interesting idea can turn into a brainstorming session, which can eventually lead to a potential project or even a business venture. Two people might sit down over coffee just to catch up and leave with a shared document, a list of ideas, and plans to do something neither had considered that morning. Whether the project actually happens is another matter, but coffee seems to offer more than just a drink, it creates a space where ordinary conversations can become the beginning of something new.

Perhaps that is what makes coffee so special. It gives people a reason to sit down, slow down, and talk without having to know where the conversation will lead. University can sometimes feel like a constant race between deadlines, lectures, and expectations about the future, so these unplanned moments of connection can mean more than we realise. Sometimes, the most interesting things happen when we stop trying to make something happen.

And then there is the coffee you make when you get back to your dorm room. After a long day, there is something oddly comforting about putting some ice into a glass, pouring in the coffee and milk, and watching the colours swirl together. For a few minutes, you get to pretend that you have your life together, even if your laundry is piling up in the corner and your assignments are quietly waiting for your attention. It is a small ritual, but it makes an ordinary evening feel a little more special. Besides, a well-made iced coffee can make almost anything look more aesthetic, including a desk that desperately needs cleaning.

I think that it’s the magic I have come to appreciate most. Coffee can be the beginning of a friendship, the first step towards a project, or simply a quiet moment at the end of an ordinary day. It can bring people together, give an idea somewhere to grow, or offer us a little comfort when we need it. Not every cup has to lead to something extraordinary. Sometimes, the magic is simply in having somewhere to go, someone to talk to, or a small moment of peace to return to.

Maybe the magic of coffee is that it gives us a reason to stop for a while, and in that little pause, we find conversations that linger, ideas that take shape, and quiet moments that make an ordinary day feel a little less ordinary.