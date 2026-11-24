This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Krea chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

When I came across the prompt, ‘Why do some of us obsess over productivity while at the same time other people don’t’, it felt like the rusty gears of my brain slowly started coming alive after a long hiatus. I was instantly excited. This was the exact kind of thought I would occasionally ponder whenever it resurfaced, only to get too busy to actually find an answer.

Obsession might sound severe at first glance, yet it perfectly encapsulates how people approach productivity. Some people are consumed by the desire to use every waking second in the pursuit of something, driven by a constant urge to juggle seven things at once. They organize their days with rigid schedules, keep to-do lists that are nearly scratched out by nightfall, and feel uneasy whenever a day has nothing to show for it. For them, a day is measured by how much they can accomplish.

As someone who is very much obsessed with productivity, I believe that interpreting and understanding the reason behind our fixation on chasing efficiency matters more. So, when I went around asking my friends for their take on the above question, there was this one specific emotion they kept coming back to. Guilt. The reason why they stayed huddled over their books throughout the day was because they felt a deep sense of guilt if they didn’t study.

I found it fascinating that even though the question was vague and open-ended, most of my friends had tied it to studying, an activity which they were subconsciously afraid of trailing behind on. I think this is because we fear falling behind our peers and missing out on opportunities, which motivates us to maximize our output. Furthermore, we feel guilty since we tie our self-worth to the tasks we do and what we accomplish. Because our value is measured by the output, we start viewing rest as a sign of laziness rather than a necessity. This is precisely why obsessive productivity sells on social media. It sells a narrative that effort can be measured and rigid routines offer an illusion of control. Because of this, we assume that reward is proportional to the effort we put in.

On the other hand, friends who don’t obsess over productivity prefer doing one thing well over ten different things at once and, giving their brain downtime to recharge and replenish its creativity. They argued that focusing on one meaningful task drastically improved their focus. However, they also admitted that they frequently struggled with deadlines, procrastination and lack of motivation. This led me to think that maybe the difference between these two groups comes down to whether they tie their sense of worth to what they produce.

For me, obsessing over productivity has been a way to feel in control of my life. But now that I think about it, perhaps it was the guilt that kept me going. If that’s the case, I am not always working because the work matters. And it led to this realization that while obsessive productivity has helped me reap rewards, continuing down the path over the years might make me feel burnt out due to the exhausting cycle of seeking validation and feeling like I never do enough.

At the end of the day, productivity is a tool that serves our life. Some of us obsess over productivity because guilt is too much to bear and our worth feels tied to our output. Others don’t because it is faint and fleeting. No matter how guilt pushes us too hard or too little, the real end goal is not to count the hours we use to satisfy the feeling of being enough, but to make them count by choosing to spend them on what we value.