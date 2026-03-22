Learning to Live With Yourself: Diane Nguyễn 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Krea chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

There are some fictional characters you watch, and then there are some fictional characters you recognise, not in the surface-level way where you share a hobby or a personality trait, but in the unsettling way where their dialogues and actions mimic the thoughts that live quietly in your own head.

Diane Nguyễn from BoJack Horseman is a character who has managed to achieve this level of relatability.

She isn’t the loudest person in the room. She isn’t the funniest. She isn’t even the most dramatic. But she might be the most painfully real. Diane moves through the world with the constant feeling that she should be doing more, understanding more, being better–and that quiet pressure is what makes her so deeply relatable.

Because Diane is someone who wants to be a good person. Not just in theory, but in practice. She wants her life, her writing, and her relationships to matter. She believes the world should be kinder, fairer, and more honest. And when it isn’t, she feels the disappointment like a bruise that never really heals.

The thing is, caring that much is exhausting.

Diane spends much of the series wrestling with the gap between the world she imagines and the world she actually lives in. She wants to fix things (systems, people, herself), but the harder she tries, the more she realizes that life doesn’t resolve neatly. You can know what’s right and still fail to do it. You can understand your flaws and still repeat them.

That’s what makes Diane feel so human. She is constantly aware of her own contradictions. She can be compassionate and judgmental, self-aware and deeply confused, strong in her convictions and completely lost, all at once. Watching her feels like watching someone evolve and blossom into a new individual.

One of the most honest parts of Diane’s story is her relationship with her own pain. For a long time, she has believed that her suffering is tied to her purpose. That the sadness, the anger, the restlessness inside her is what makes her thoughtful, what makes her a writer worth listening to. It’s a belief many people silently carry: that our pain is somehow necessary. That if we let go of it, we might lose the part of ourselves that makes us meaningful.

But Diane eventually learns something gentler and far more difficult to accept. Healing doesn’t erase who you are. Taking care of yourself doesn’t make you less profound, less creative, or less real. It simply means you are choosing to live in a way that hurts less. That realisation doesn’t arrive in a grand, cinematic moment. It comes slowly, awkwardly, through therapy, medication, and the quiet acceptance that life might not look the way she once imagined.

And maybe that’s the most important thing Diane teaches us: growth rarely looks dramatic.

It doesn’t always come with closure or perfect clarity. Sometimes growth is just realising that the person you thought you had to be isn’t the person you need to become. Sometimes it means letting go of relationships that once defined you. Sometimes it means accepting a tamer version of happiness.

By the end of the series, Diane’s life isn’t the life she dreamed about when she was younger. She isn’t the fearless journalist changing the world with every article. Instead, she writes simple stories for teenagers, lives in a calmer place, and slowly learns how to be kind to herself.

Earlier in her life, she might have called that settling. But it isn’t. It’s surviving and growing.

And maybe that’s why Diane Nguyen stays with people long after the credits roll. Because she reminds us that becoming a better person is not about transforming into someone extraordinary. It’s about learning, slowly and imperfectly, how to live with the person you already are.