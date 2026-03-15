Don’t add that to your cart

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Krea chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Along with a slight headache and guilt that comes with mindless scrolling for hours on your phone, one more issue that pops up is believing that everyone has their life perfectly figured out. Which naturally leads to you believing that you are slacking off. As a result, you probably convince yourself that if you do exactly what the influencers are doing, follow their routines, and buy the products they are getting paid to promote, you will also lead a happy, productive, and aesthetic life. Unfortunately, you really don’t need half of the things social media has convinced you do. Here is a list of 5 things that you could do without and still get your sh*t together.

The “perfect” morning routine: You don’t need to wake up at 5 am, drink lemon water, journal for 20 minutes, go to a fitness class, make a green smoothie, and then read 10 pages of some self-help book, all before 8 am. In reality, mornings can be messy, and that is okay. Some days you will snooze your alarm 3 times before you finally drag yourself out of bed at 9 am, check your phone while brushing your teeth, and eat last night’s leftovers for breakfast. This does not imply that you are slacking off. Your productivity is not dependent on how aesthetic your morning looks.

The 20-step skincare routine: Not every product that is being shown on your feed is necessarily good for your skin. You don’t need to layer your skin with multiple toners, serums, masks, essence, or moisturizers. Most dermatologists suggest that you keep your skincare routine to a minimum. A simple cleanser, moisturiser, and sunscreen will also do the trick. Adding too many products can also irritate your skin. Skincare should not feel like some science experiment. It’s better to take your dermatologist’s advice than that of some influencer on the internet.

Endless self-improvement: While it is always good to aim to be the best version of yourself, the constant self-improvement has to stop. As soon as you open Instagram, everyone is talking about some new skill to learn, building a new habit, or a new routine to follow. Somehow, social media has made resting look like a complete waste of time. While growth is important, every moment does not need to be productive. You will survive without learning “the most important skill that will guarantee you a job”.

Perfectly aesthetic room: You don’t need LED lights and matching bedding or even the perfectly organised shelves. Your room does not need to look like Pinterest threw up on it. A space that is comfortable and works for you is good enough.

Expensive tumblers: I don’t know who needs to hear this, but you do not need a giant Stanley that costs more than a week’s worth of groceries. A simple water bottle will also do the task just fine. A trendy bottle will not get your life together.

It is time to de-influence yourself and stop following every single trend on Instagram. Social media can be fun, entertaining, and even inspiring, but it is important not to take everything at face value. Sometimes the best thing to do to feel better about yourself is just logging off and taking a breath. So the next time you open up Instagram and feel inadequate, just remember that you do not need everything that your feed tells you to do.