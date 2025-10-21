Between Deadlines and Dimensions

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Krea chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Imagine walking into your 8:30 a.m. “Intro to Physics” class and hearing the words every student dreads: “You’ll be working in groups.” You scan the room, praying for a partner who’ll actually do the work, and then, like a miracle, your name ends up next to Miles Morales. Yes, that Miles Morales, the effortlessly cool, graffiti-loving, hoodie-wearing Spider-Man from Brooklyn, Earth 1610. But what would he really be like in a college group project?

Let’s be real, Miles Morales would sometimes drive the group nuts. He’d forget deadlines, show up late, and somehow have glitter on his laptop. But the thing about Miles is that he’s genuinely good. He listens, encourages others, and makes everyone feel seen. When the group gets stressed, he’s the one cracking jokes or sending memes to lighten the mood.

If Miles Morales were a college student in your group project, he’d be the kind of teammate you’d both love and occasionally want to strangle. He’d walk into the first meeting with his headphones around his neck, sketchbook in hand, and that easy smile that makes you think, “Okay, this guy’s chill.” At first, he’d seem like the perfect partner, polite, funny, and full of creative ideas. He’d probably pitch something wild for the project, like turning the presentation into a short animated film or adding graffiti-inspired visuals. His artistic mind never stops spinning, and while the rest of the group is thinking bullet points, he’s already imagining colour palettes, transitions, and soundtracks. You can’t help but be impressed.

But then reality kicks in. Miles has a lot on his plate: classes, art projects, maybe even a mysterious part-time job that always seems to call him away right when you need him. He’d miss a few meetings, send apologetic texts like, “Sorry, had something come up!” and you’d roll your eyes, not knowing that “something” might actually involve saving Brooklyn from collapsing into a multiverse portal. He means well, but he’s clearly overcommitted. Still, just when you’re about to lose faith, Miles pulls an all-nighter and completely redeems himself.

At 2 a.m., your phone buzzes: “Hey, I finished the video edit! Check this out!” You open the link and are blown away. The visuals are stunning, the transitions seamless, and somehow the whole thing ties together in a way that makes your work look amateur. You’re exhausted but relieved. Miles just saved your grade.

In group discussions, he’s not the loudest voice, but when he speaks, everyone listens. He’s got that calm, confident energy that makes people feel heard. He hypes up your ideas, helps the shy kid find their voice, and somehow makes even the most chaotic team feel like a team again.

Beneath that chill exterior, though, you can tell he’s stressed. He tries to hide it, but there are moments when he zones out, tapping his pencil, lost in thoughts much heavier than the project deadline. Then he snaps back, smiling, pretending everything’s fine.

Presentation day would be peak Miles Morales. He’d stroll in wearing his signature hoodie and sneakers, looking cool but slightly sleep-deprived. As soon as he starts speaking, though, everyone’s hooked. His delivery is smooth, passionate, and natural. Like he’s not presenting but telling a story, he’d throw in a joke or a personal reflection that makes even the professor smile, and suddenly the whole class is paying attention. When the final applause hits, he’d just grin and say, “Team effort,” like he didn’t just carry the project on his back.

Working with Miles Morales would be equal parts chaos and magic. He’d frustrate you, inspire you, and surprise you all at once. Your group chat would be a mix of deadline reminders and late-night memes, but the final product would always shine. Because while Miles might not be the most organised or punctual, he’d be the one who brings creativity, heart, and soul to everything he touches. By the end, you’d realise that working with him wasn’t just about finishing a project; it was about learning to trust, collaborate, and recognise that sometimes, being a hero isn’t about saving the city. It’s about showing up for your team when it counts.