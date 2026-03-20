A Game Without Instructions

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Krea chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I’ve always liked instructions. Not necessarily because I follow them perfectly, but because I like knowing they are there. Growing up, whenever I opened a new game set or a box of building pieces, the first thing I would look for was the instruction sheet. It was usually folded neatly at the top of the box, a thin paper covered in tiny diagrams and numbered steps.

There was something comforting about it. The instructions meant the pieces weren’t random, and someone had already figured out how they were meant to fit together. The odd-shaped block that made no sense at first glance had a place somewhere further down the page. The scattered pieces on the table were part of something that would eventually become clear.

Sometimes I would follow the steps carefully, building exactly what the picture promised. Other times, I would abandon the instructions halfway through and start building something completely different. But even then, I liked knowing that the guide was there beside me. If things fell apart, if the structure stopped making sense, I could always return to the instructions and find my way again.

The guide was reassuring. For a long time, life felt a little like that, too. School had its own quiet set of instructions. Study for the test, finish the assignment, and move on to the next class. Each year followed the next in a predictable rhythm. Even if the path wasn’t always easy, it was visible enough to understand. There was always a sense that someone had already mapped things out.

Then I arrived at college. And slowly, I began to realize something unsettling: the game I had stepped into didn’t come with instructions. The pieces were still there—classes, decisions, possibilities—but the guide explaining how everything fit together was missing. There was no neat diagram showing what the finished structure was supposed to look like. No numbered steps telling me what to do first, or what would come next. Just random pieces that looked like they were made to make a person question reality.

At first, I kept searching the corner of a game box, convinced I must have missed the folded paper. Surely there had to be some kind of guide hidden somewhere. Some clear sequence that would make everything fall into place. But the more time passed, the more I began to understand something quietly unsettling. There were no instructions to find, and that realization felt terrifying.

Without instructions, every decision felt heavier, and every step forward felt uncertain. There was no small diagram reassuring you that the pieces would eventually make sense if you just kept building. You’re left holding the pieces, unsure what shape they are meant to become or even how to place them.

But somewhere in that uncertainty, something else began to appear. Without instructions, the pieces stopped belonging to a single design. There was no fixed structure waiting to be recreated. No final picture that I was required to match. The blocks in front of me could take shape in ways I hadn’t considered before.

The absence of instructions didn’t just remove certainty; it also created space. Space to try things that weren’t part of any diagram. There was space to build something uneven and imperfect and entirely my own and to change direction without feeling like I had made a mistake.

It’s still unsettling sometimes, this open-ended game. There are days when I wish for the quiet comfort of that folded instruction sheet, telling me exactly where the next piece should go. But more often now, I’m beginning to see the quiet freedom in its absence.

Because without instructions, there isn’t just one thing I’m supposed to build.

The pieces in front of me are no longer tied to a single design. They don’t belong to a diagram printed somewhere else. I can turn them over, move them around, and place them wherever they seem to fit, and it would still be right.

Some structures might wobble or even fall apart entirely. But slowly, piece by piece, I’m learning that the shape of the game isn’t something I’m meant to discover, but rather it’s something I’m supposed to create.