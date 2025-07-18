A Festive Journey: From Homesick to Heartfelt

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Krea chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The eventful month and the well-needed break have come to an end and the campus is once again filled with bustling students. From dancing the night away to curling up in bed after a hearty dinner, the past month had it all. This festive season was particularly special since it was my first festive celebration at Krea.

Looking back, in the past 18 years, never once have I ever been alone during Navratri. I would have a few days off from school, sleeping in until late, waking up to my mom nagging me and my brother to help her with the cleaning and getting everything in order for the big day. We would hand-make sweets and savory foods in exhausting quantities, and a joyful chaos would fill the house. As everything sets the stage and comes together, a homely warmth would simply swirl around you and take you in a warm hug. The pretty golu and the flashing lights would make the entire house lively. The tantalizing smell of the freshly made murukku and gulab jamun would test everything in me to not take a bite of the food reserved for the special day. We would have neighbors come over, and all of us would set aside our lives for a moment and simply enjoy each other’s company. The entire week would go by in a flash as I spent it with my family. This is one of my core memories, to the point where the moment I realized that I won’t be seeing my family this year was, to say the least, disappointing.

This year, everything was new and different, but it was mostly good different. I found myself pleasantly surprised by the vibrant energy on campus. The entire month was packed with activities planned by the various student committees, each one adding to a new layer of excitement. Similar to all the emails building up in my inbox about the activities and events, there was a mix of FOMO and eager anticipation building up within me.

For me (and I’m sure for many others as well), Garba night was one to remember. The residence hall was filled with people dashing to and from each other’s rooms with some laughing, some calling out instructions, and others frantically looking for last-minute accessories. Everyone was getting ready at their own pace, which was a sight in itself. Some were fully dressed and busy helping friends, some were halfway through, feeling the pressure, while others, still in their pajamas, seemed entirely unbothered by the time. But by the time the night began, everyone was gathered outside, transformed, and ready to dance under the stars. The people I had seen in casual, everyday clothing during the day were transformed into literal Indian princesses and princes who had stepped out of a fairytale. It was amazing to see everyone dressed up and dancing to the pulsating music under the night sky. The night breeze carried the excitement all throughout the campus, blending the music and laughter into a memorable night.

This year, instead of being at home and with my family, I was surrounded by my friends and new memories. While celebrating with my family will always hold a special place in my heart, my first festive season at Krea showed me that joy can be found in new places and with new people. Despite coming to college and the bittersweet moments, I am glad that the streak of never being alone during festive seasons continues.