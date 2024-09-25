Top Five Things to Get You in a Productive Mindset Right Now

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Kent State chapter.

Summer is almost over, so we all know what that means…school. While school can bring a lot of great things, it also brings things such as stress and apathy. It is important to get a fresh and productive headspace early in the school year so no bad habits arise. With all of this being said, let’s take a deep dive into the top five ways to get you in a productive mindset right now.

1. unplug

One quick and easy way to get productive is to unplug. Stay away from Netflix, Youtube, TikTok and whatever else may be distracting you from performing your best. It is so easy to get caught up in the outside world when we have our devices right in front of us. It is not only important to stay away from our phones when we are trying to be productive, but overall any distractions. This can include loud noises, friends and even your own thoughts. Focus on the task at hand and return to any shows, videos and text messages later. Trust me, your mind will thank you.

2. Take breaks

One thing that I have learned over the years is the importance of taking time for yourself. I used to feel guilty for simply taking a step back on my work to do a quick check-in on myself. Of course make sure to do your work, but also be sure to reward your small accomplishments. An easy way to do this is simply taking out chunks of your day to do things you enjoy doing. Some examples are reading a good book, taking a walk or even eating your favorite snack. Something I have found very helpful in my life is to take in the small things such as the fresh air and the overall beauty of nature. It may seem odd to take a break from a task that you are so invested in, but give it a try. Give yourself a break.

3. have a healthy morning routine

Now this may seem like a simple tip, but it is so easy to forget. Getting a good night’s sleep as well as a healthy breakfast can have significant benefits on your day and your overall productiveness. Use your mornings to focus on yourself and how you are going to accomplish your day and those tasks you want to fulfil. If it’s helpful, you can even make a schedule to plan out what you hope to get done at each time of your day. Something that I have found super helpful when it comes to getting any work or jobs done is going to the gym. Moving my body early in the morning has given me the ability to truly clear my mind and afterwards I go into my work with a better headspace than I had before. Healthy habits create a healthy lifestyle.

4. say “no”

One thing that some may not know about me is that I am a real people pleaser. I hate making others upset, so I try to avoid doing that as much as possible. While this can be a great quality to have in many situations, it is not so great when it comes to me being productive. Over the past couple years I have had to try to teach myself how to say no, even when I may feel like saying yes. Being able to put your work and those things you want to get accomplished first is so important. Carve out time for friends and family, but be able to get what you want to get done first.

5. don’t multitask

Believe it or not, multitasking is not a great thing when it comes to productivity. When we multitask, we are constantly switching our focus between two or more things, which creates a lot of unnecessary chaos in our minds. When there is chaos in our head, we are not able to give 100% to whatever task we may be doing. With this being said, though, there are times when multitasking can be a good thing, such as listening to classical music while studying. It only starts to become a problem when it affects our problem-solving and memory abilities.

Hopefully by now you have a better idea of how to get your mind in the right place to get those tasks done that you have been holding off. With simple things such as putting your phone down and getting the right amount of sleep, you are going to be able to see much improvement. Go be productive today! You’ve got this!