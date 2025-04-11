This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Kent State chapter.

Ever since the weather has started getting warmer, my mood has changed drastically. Because of the nice weather, I have become more productive and more willing to get out of the house.

The sun has always been associated with happiness. Many people also talk about having seasonal depression and being in a sad mood when the weather is bad. Why is that? What about the sun brings so much joy out in people?

The sun can have significant effects on your mental health. Being outside in the sun can produce a hormone called serotonin. Serotonin plays a significant role in mood regulation and contributes to feelings of happiness. It can lessen feelings of depression and anxiety as well. This is why they often call it “the feel-good” hormone. Because of this improved mood, people who are in sunlight more often are known to have better thinking skills and are known to improve memory.

Whenever the weather gets nicer, I love sitting outside to do my schoolwork. I have always felt as though I am more likely to try my best and get stuff done when it is a nice day out. Another hormone that sunlight works with is melatonin. Not getting enough sleep can be harmful to the body and mind, making it difficult to get through the day. Being in the sun can often help you get better sleep at night and regulate the body’s sleep cycle.

Not only can the sun help you mentally, but it can help you physically as well. It aids in the production of vitamin D for your body. Vitamin D can do lots of things for you, like supporting the immune system and increasing bone health.

Vitamin D works as a calcium absorber, which is very important for strong bones. A sunny day can also encourage someone to go work out and get some exercise. It can improve your heart health as well. Sunlight releases a chemical called nitric oxide, which can lower blood pressure and reduce the risk of heart disease.

In my opinion the best part of nice weather is how it brings everyone together. It is the best time to be with friends and family while enjoying their company. What is not to love about barbecues and picnics? Surrounding yourself with those you love is enough to bring your mood up in itself: There is nothing more important than bonds with family and friends.

Summer is rapidly approaching, and I can not wait to get there. I am excited and ready to spend my days enjoying the beautiful weather. I am also ready to spend my time spreading the joy that I have obtained from the sun.