This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Kent State chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Not everything you see on the internet is good to replicate, even if you see it working for others.

Many popular wellness trends are going viral all over the world. From diets to workouts, these trends can actually cause more harm than good.

Out of all of them, these four trends are some you’ll really want to watch out for.

Extreme cold plunges

Cold plunging has been a known wellness practice for centuries and has recently blown up in popularity. Many take these ice baths to recover from intense physical activity and/or for health and longevity, but these effects differ for female users. For women, extreme cold plunges can have an adverse effect on their bodies. According to Dr. Stacy Sims in an article discussing this science, “When women plunge into near-ice temperatures, the neuroendocrine system responds with a sharp spike in sympathetic activity and cortisol.” Sims adds that over time, cold plunging can affect women’s menstrual cycles negatively, blunt thyroid function and can impair the recovery they are expecting from practicing this trend. Changing a routine can be difficult, so instead of ditching the trend all together, Sims recommends keeping your bath at a moderately cool temperature, 57 – 59 degrees Fahrenheit or 14 – 15 degrees Celsius.

Intermitted Fasting

When it comes to dieting, intermittent fasting is a popular choice amongst many on the internet and even celebrities and healthcare professionals. This diet consists of specific time windows for eating and fasting and is typically dominated by whole foods and occasional cheat meals. In an article from Cleveland Clinic on How Intermittent Fasting Affects Women, professionals note that many women can experience the same benefits from intermittent fasting as men, such as weight loss, improved immune function, reduced inflammation, blood sugar regulation, improved gut health, decreased appetite, improved blood pressure and lowered blood triglycerides. The effects of intermittent fasting aren’t as significant as they are for men, and the drawbacks of this diet can affect women’s hormones. Photo by The Creative Exchange on Unsplash Fasting can disrupt women’s menstrual cycles by signaling food scarcity to your body, which suppresses gonadotropin, releasing a hormone that can mess with your cycle. Registered dietitian Julia Zumpano, RD, LD, was interviewed by Cleveland Clinic authors, saying “GnRH can be very sensitive to environmental factors. Things like fasting can keep it from doing its job and releasing the chemicals needed to stimulate estrogen and progesterone.” When estrogen and progesterone are lowered, it can cause women to have change in their periods, moodiness and irritability, hot flashes, night sweats, low sex drive, dry skin, hair loss, acne, trouble sleeping, heart palpitations and infertility. Zumpano doesn’t reject this practice entirely. It can be done safely for women who still want to give intermittent fasting a try. It’s highly recommended to not use intermittent fasting during pregnancy or while breastfeeding. For women who don’t fall under this category, sticking with a 12 hour fasting period is a safer way to experience this diet. Zumpano’s rule of thumb is to “tread lightly” when it comes to intermittent fasting.

Too much cardio

Cardio is a great way to improve and maintain your overall health. Taking pride in finishing 30-minutes on the treadmill or stairmaster can feel rewarding. This form of exercise can be simple, accessible and quick to sneak into a busy schedule. However, just doing cardio isn’t enough for your body, and this can actually cause more harm than good overtime. Michele Gordon, creator of Cardio Sweat Party in New York, was interviewed by Women’s Health. She tells women that, “When you overdo your cardio, [and] don’t make the time to do other forms of exercise/recover, your body gets tired and stressed.” Women’s Health tells readers that doing too much cardio overtime will cause your body to be too used to this exercise, burning fewer calories the more you do. Muscle loss is also an effect of overdoing it on the treadmill. Without enough muscle, your body is more prone to injury, and the ability to do everyday tasks and lift heavier objects is an important skill to have. Photo by bruce mars from Unsplash Many people who enjoy doing cardio consistently may also be missing a very important factor in this form of training: recovery. Making sure to recover by spreading out cardio days and getting the hydration and nutrition you need is extremely important. Without it, your performance can grow worse, and so can your physical health. Gordon recommends to keep doing cardio, but make sure it’s spread out between days of strength and resistance training. Gordon notes that, “The more muscle you have, the more energy your body expends. The more muscle you build from resistance training, the more fat you’ll burn all day long.” Cardio isn’t the enemy, it’s the lack of balance. Incorporating enough strength into your workout split may be one of the best things you can do to save yourself the hospital bill.

The 5AM club