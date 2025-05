Must-see new seasons this summer

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Kent State chapter.

For many of us, summer break is right around the corner. After a tough finals week and for some of us, final semester, I am looking forward to some rest and relaxation. While that certainly can involve working on your tan or laying pool-side, for me, catching up on my shows is just as important. There’s certainly a lot to catch up on, especially with upcoming new seasons, so whether you’re binge watching or stinge watching, look out for these releases during your break.

After finals week, you deserve some relaxation. There are plenty of shows to stream this summer, whether new ones or old ones. Plan a good stay-cay and turn the TV on this summer!