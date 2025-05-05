Must-see new seasons this summer

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Kent State chapter.

For many of us, summer break is right around the corner. After a tough finals week and for some of us, final semester, I am looking forward to some rest and relaxation. While that certainly can involve working on your tan or laying pool-side, for me, catching up on my shows is just as important. There’s certainly a lot to catch up on, especially with upcoming new seasons, so whether you’re binge watching or stinge watching, look out for these releases during your break.

“YOU”: the fifth and final season (APRIL 24)

Kicking off summer break, the final season of “You” has dropped, and fans are already asking for more. If you’re interested in Penn Badgley’s thoughts on a prequel or sequel, check out the HC article from April 24, “Could there be a ‘You’ spinoff? Penn Badgley weighed in”. This one’s first on my watch-list after graduation, and if it’s anything like the previous four seasons, I’m planning a stay-cation on the couch. No spoilers, please! Netflix via Youtube

“the secret lives of mormon wives” (May 15)

This drop date is right around the corner and I’m looking forward to tuning in to the latest reality-TV drama. As the second season approaches, I’ve only got one-question in mind, “Will MomTok survive this?” My friends and I will be gathered around the TV to see!

“Love, death & robots” (may 15)

If you take a break from MomTok, maybe watch some of the Netflix Original, “Love, Death, and Robots” (LDR) this May. Netflix has already given some sneak peeks of the new volume. As an anthology series, you don’t even need to have watched the previous three volumes to check out the series this May, although I seriously suggest you do! According to Netflix’s article, “Love, Death + Robots Is Fully Charged for Volume 4,” each episode of the series is designed by a different team of artists, leading to some seriously fun ideas and episodes. The show has 13 Emmys and some episodes shorter than ten minutes. For me, this show is a summer must-watch.

“Rick and morty” (may 25)

If you’re into creative animations that make you wonder, “How did they think of that?”, watch out for more “Rick and Morty” episodes as season eight of the show premieres less than a week after LDR. Get excited for the premiere by watching the season trailer here.

“ginny & georgia” (june 5)

Another season teaser has been dropped by Netflix for “Ginny and Georgia.” Fans grow excited to see what Georgia is up to after the shocking ending of season two. If you’re as interested as I am, check out our other HC article, discussing the ending of season two and what Netflix may have in store for season three in” The ‘Ginny and Georgia’ Season 3 Teaser Shows More of Georgia’s Trial.”

“squid game” (june 27)

I still have to catch up on season two, but for those of you eagerly awaiting, season three of “Squid Game” releases June 27. Netflix has released first-look photos of the season and revealed the third season to be the final season. As Netflix’s top non-English language series, many are casting their votes on how the show will come to an end after the shocking twists in both seasons one and two. Luckily, I have until June to catch up on the last season, but I will definitely be watching season three this summer! Photo by freestocks from Unsplash

“The summer i turned pretty” season three (july 16)

Speaking of summer, tune into the final season of the Prime Video series, “The Summer I Turned Pretty,” this July. Whether your Team is Conrad or Team Jer, find out which brother Belly ends up with by streaming the show this summer! Better yet, read the books too! Erika Doss/Prime Video

“wednesday” season two part one (AUGUST 6)