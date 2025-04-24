Goodbye…You (or so we think)? After a whirlwind of emotions that came with the April 24 release of You Season 5, all fans are left wondering is: Is the story really over? Even Joe Goldberg himself, aka Penn Badgley, had some thoughts on whether there could potentially be a You spinoff or prequel. Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 5 of You.

Some fans of You are thinking: The story couldn’t possibly be over, right?! Especially not after that ending. ICYMI, in the series finale episode, we see Joe get shot in the penis and then go to jail for life. But that got fans wondering, technically, Joe isn’t dead. He’s just left wounded and imprisoned for life, not closing the door for a potential spinoff series or a prequel.

In the past, there’s been speculation surrounding fans and a potential Love Quinn spinoff, giving fans more of a glimpse into her life before Joe. After all, we heard all of her family troubles and got a glimpse into her rich background. However, with Love’s story coming to a full close, there seems to be less of a chance this will happen. In terms of other spinoff ideas, fans aren’t sure if there’s even a chance of it happening.

Unlike any spinoff believers, Badgley himself doesn’t believe there will be more of Joe’s story to tell in a new show or prequel. Badgley cleared the air in an interview with Vanity Fair after the series finale aired on April 24. “It may sound a little coarse, but nobody wants a d**kless Joe, do they?” Badgley said. “A man should be more than that, right? But given the way he works and operates, if he doesn’t have that, I don’t know what he has.” Though the true fate of You and Joe Goldberg may still be a mystery, the idea of a potential spinoff (despite what Badgley believes) is still exciting now that one of Netflix’s hit shows has come to an end.